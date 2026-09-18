MICHAEL KORS TO OPEN NEW STORE IN HYDERABAD, INDIA

NEW YORK, September 18, 2026– Michael Kors is excited to announce the opening of its new Michael Kors Flagship Lifestyle store in Hyderabad, India. Located in the GVK One Mall, the new store brings Michael Kors’ flair and sophistication to a new global shopping Destination.

The 1,765-square-foot store features a curated selection of Michael Kors fashion and accessories, including handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods, footwear and watches. The store also carries a broad assortment of leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods and accessories from the Michael Kors Mens label.

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The new Michael Kors store reflects the brand’s commitment to laid-back luxury, with an emphasis on ease and sophistication. Customers are welcomed into an atmosphere warmed by soft neutral tones, residential décor cues and an open, airy ambience enhanced by floating shelves and vivid light. The setting invites customers to browse, shop and enjoy the brand’s exceptional style and service.

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Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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