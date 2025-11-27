Micro-Cap Tuni Textile Mills Buzzes with Rs.42 Cr Rights Issue at Face Value, Rs.10 Cr Order Win, and 283 Percentage Profit Surge

Mumbai, India – November 2025: Tuni Textile Mills Limited (BSE: 531411), a Mumbai-based micro-cap textile manufacturer, has entered a phase of strong corporate momentum with three major developments: a substantial Rights Issue offered at zero premium, a significant ₹10 Crore domestic order, and a sharp improvement in profitability during Q2 FY26. Rights Issue at Par Value – Zero Premium The company has launched a Rights Issue to raise up to ₹42.32 Crores, which opened on November 24, 2025. In a move designed to reward existing shareholders, the issue is priced at the Face Value of ₹1.00 per share, with no premium attached.

Advertisement

Key highlights include: • Entitlement Ratio: 81 Rights Equity Shares for every 25 fully paid-up Equity Shares held as of the record date (November 15, 2025).

Advertisement

• Issue Price: ₹1.00 per share (Face Value ₹1.00; Premium ₹0.00).

Advertisement

• Closing Date: December 08, 2025.

• Utilization Plan: • Loan repayment: approx. ₹8.37 Cr • Factory renovation at Murbad: ₹4.66 Cr • Working capital strengthening: ₹13.72 Cr • Machinery upgrades: ₹5.65 Cr Q2 FY26 Results – 283% Net Profit Jump Driven by GST Rationalization For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Tuni Textile Mills delivered a strong operational performance. Total income from operations rose 81% YoY to ₹29.90 Crores, compared to ₹16.52 Crores in Q2 FY25. Net Profit surged 283% YoY to ₹0.57 Crores, against ₹0.15 Crores in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Management attributes this improvement to the Union Government’s recent GST rationalization, where the tax rate on apparel priced below ₹2,500 was reduced from 12% to 5%. This correction of the previously “inverted duty structure” has unlocked working capital, boosted liquidity, and improved demand across the apparel manufacturing ecosystem.

Major Order Win – ₹10 Crore Purchase Order Further strengthening its business visibility, Tuni Textile Mills announced on November 21, 2025, the receipt of a ₹10 Crore purchase order from Mumbai-based Zee Fabric.

Order Details: • Value: ₹10,00,00,000 plus taxes • Scope: Supply of finished fabrics for uniforms and apparel • Delivery Timeline: 6 months With FY25 annual revenues of ₹76.50 Crores, this single order represents a material addition to the company’s order book.

Forward Outlook Buoyed by policy tailwinds, a strengthened balance sheet, and improved market demand, Tuni Textile Mills has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹105 Crores for FY26. With capital infusion from the Rights Issue, the company plans to modernize its manufacturing facility at MIDC Murbad, expand production capabilities, and actively pursue opportunities in export markets.

For Further Information: Tuni Textile Mills Limited Mumbai, India (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)