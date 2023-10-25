Micro credit scheme: Street vendors’ debit spend up 50% in two years: SBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

A new research by the SBI has revealed that the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme has raised the debit card spend of beneficiaries by 50% in two years, boosting their average consumption.

Category-wise beneficiaries OBCs 44% General 26% SCs 19% STs 3% Minorities 8%

The analysis of the PM SVANidhi scheme led by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, found that 75% loan beneficiaries were from non-general category.

“OBCs account for 44% of total disbursement, while SCs/STs account for 22% and 43% of the beneficiaries are women,” the report says, stressing the scheme’s potential to bridge gender gap.

Analysts also found a growing acceptance of the scheme with a large proportion of beneficiaries repaying loans to claim fresh benefits.

“The ratio of people repaying the first loan of Rs 10,000 and taking the second loan of Rs 20,000 loan is 68%. The ratio of people repaying the second loan of Rs 20,000 and taking the third loan of Rs 50,000 loan is 75%,” says the research.

The scheme was launched in 2020, as a micro credit scheme, for urban street vendors, and provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000.

So far, 70 lakh loans have been disbursed in three tranches benefiting over 53 lakh street vendors, with a value exceeding Rs 9,100 crore.

A major takeaway of the research is the 50% rise in average consumption of PM SVANidhi account holders.

“The average debit card spending increased by 50% to Rs 80,000 in FY23 as compared to FY21. In just two years, average spending per annum increased by Rs 28,000, with a rather small amount of seed capital infused to informal urban entrepreneurs,” the researchers found.