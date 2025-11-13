Micro Labs announces AI Hackathon in the run-up to the 8th edition of the Fever Foundation of India Conference (FeFCon 2025)

Bengaluru, November 13, 2025 – The Fever Foundation of India, in association with Micro Labs, has announced an AI-driven Hackathon focused on developing innovative solutions for fever diagnosis and management. The event will be held on November 15, 2025, at the Micro Knowledge Academy, Bengaluru, in the run-up to the 8th edition of FeFCon 2025 (Fever Foundation of India Conference), scheduled for November 29-30, 2025.

FeFCon, one of India’s foremost conferences dedicated to fever management, brings together clinicians, researchers, and public health experts to share insights on evolving approaches to smart fever management. The Hackathon, designed as a prelude to the conference, aims to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to develop clinically relevant solutions for fever diagnosis, monitoring, and remote care.

With the theme “AI + Pharma = Smarter, Faster, Safer Healthcare,” the hackathon will encourage participants to design practical and scalable solutions such as predictive outbreak models, AI-assisted diagnostics, fever helplines, clinician dashboards, and remote monitoring tools with personalized analytics.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Manjula Suresh, Sr. Vice President Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Micro Labs Ltd said: “Artificial intelligence and automation are already reshaping how we approach fever management—from predictive surveillance systems that identify outbreak trends to AI-based diagnostic tools that support faster, data-backed clinical decisions. The Hackathon builds on these advances by bringing together doctors, data scientists and innovators to create practical innovations that can enhance public health systems and improve patient outcomes.”

The most promising innovations will receive cash prizes and pilot opportunities with Micro Labs and will be showcased during FeFCon 2025, highlighting the conference’s continued commitment to advancing healthcare innovation through collaboration and technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.microlabsltd.com/

