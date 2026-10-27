Micro Labs Marks 53 Years of Growth, Building a Global Presence Through Quality and Innovation

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Micro Labs Limited, the Bengaluru-headquartered pharmaceutical company, marks five decades of operations with a presence in more than 50 countries, 17 manufacturing units, a workforce of 15,000 employees, and a portfolio of over 400 products. Privately held and family-run, the company has grown into one of India’s top 20 pharmaceutical players, building its business around quality, product development and long-term relationships with healthcare professionals.

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Micro Labs Limited

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The company’s journey began in Chennai in 1973, when the Founder Shri G. C. Surana, an accountant from Rajasthan who had moved to Bengaluru in search of employment and gained experience in pharmaceutical distribution, decided to establish a business of his own. With his personal savings and support from relatives, he started Micro Labs with just five products and a small manufacturing facility in what was then Madras. His commitment to quality became the guiding principle that would shape the company’s growth over the decades.

The next phase of expansion was driven by the second generation. Chairman and Managing Director - Dr Dilip Surana who joined the business in the early 1980s, expanded its presence beyond South India, establishing a pan-India footprint. His brother Mr Anand Surana, Director, subsequently took charge of exports, extending the company’s reach from early markets such as Sri Lanka and Nigeria to a wider international presence. The brothers continued to build on the founder’s emphasis on quality while expanding the company’s products, markets and manufacturing capabilities.

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Building a Differentiated Product Portfolio

At Micro Labs, quality is closely linked to its approach to product development, from the selection of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to formulation design, testing and manufacturing. The company’s research and development facilities in Bengaluru and Mumbai bring together more than 400 scientists working across formulation development, analytical validation, stability studies and regulatory submissions. Its capabilities span specialized drug delivery technologies, including sustained-release formulations, orally dispersible tablets, mini-tablets and osmotic-controlled release systems, which allow medicines to be developed for specific therapeutic and delivery requirements. TRISOPT, the company’s triple-drug fixed-dose combination for glaucoma management, illustrates this focus on differentiated formulations.

Launched in 1993 as a 650 mg paracetamol formulation, Dolo was developed in a competitive market with inputs from doctors. The brand gained widespread public recognition during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite its prominence, Dolo contributes only 15 per cent of Micro Labs’ turnover, reflecting the breadth of the company’s business beyond a single flagship brand.

Building on the trust established through prescription medicines, Micro Labs is now expanding into the over-the-counter (OTC) wellness segment under the Micro Wellness banner. The move represents an effort to extend its reach to consumers seeking everyday wellness solutions alongside its established presence in prescription-led healthcare. “As lifestyle diseases rise, consumers want trusted everyday solutions. Dolo has earned that trust, and we want to extend it,” stresses Ms Diya Surana, Head – Strategy and Digital Transformation.

Micro Labs attributes an important part of its growth to its workforce and its emphasis on employee development. The company reports employee attrition levels well below industry benchmarks, supported by a mix of experienced professionals and younger talent. “Experience gives us depth and young talent gives us energy. When people grow here, they stay. In certain functions, employees have spent an average of 10-15 years with the company, reflecting the continuity of experience and the long-term relationships we have built with our people,” remarks Mr Anand Surana.

Manufacturing Modernisation and Product Assurance

Alongside its market expansion, Micro Labs continues to invest in manufacturing infrastructure, technology and operational capabilities. The company operates 17 manufacturing units and indicates annual capital expenditure of approximately Rs. 500–Rs. 700 crore, directed towards facility upgrades and expansion.

An increasing share of these investments is being channelled into advanced machinery, automation and robotics. At its Sikkim facility, certain production lines can operate without manual intervention, illustrating the company’s efforts to enhance manufacturing efficiency and precision.

Micro Labs has introduced counterfeit-proof labelling across 100 product lines to help chemists and consumers verify the authenticity of its medicines. By adding an additional layer of product verification, these initiatives help address concerns around counterfeit medicines and reinforce confidence in the products dispensed at pharmacies. The company continues to expand the program to cover more product lines, extending the reach of its authentication measures. These efforts complement its manufacturing and quality assurance processes, with product integrity remaining central to its operations.

Micro Labs is also incorporating sustainability into its brand and business initiatives. Dolo is among the first Indian brands to become plastic-neutral, reflecting efforts to address the environmental impact associated with packaging.

Expanding Global Reach

As it looks to strengthen its international business, Micro Labs is focusing on building its presence in both regulated and emerging markets through local relationships and partnerships. “Regulated and emerging markets reward consistency. We will keep building local presence and partnerships,” pointed out Mr Anand Surana.

The company’s international ambitions are underpinned by its focus on quality, manufacturing capabilities and a diverse product portfolio. Its next phase of growth will involve building on these strengths while adapting to the requirements of different markets. Dr Dilip Surana adds, “Over the next decade, we want Micro Labs to be known globally for quality, innovation and access, while staying true to the values my father started with.”

From its beginnings as a five-product venture in Chennai to its current international footprint, Micro Labs’ 50-year journey reflects a gradual expansion of its products, people and capabilities. As it enters its next phase, the company aims to build on the founding principles of quality while pursuing further growth in India and international markets.

For more information about company visit: www.microlabsltd.com

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