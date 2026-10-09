DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Microfinance sector must prioritise responsible lending, sustainable growth after crisis: IIM Bangalore professor

Microfinance sector must prioritise responsible lending, sustainable growth after crisis: IIM Bangalore professor

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:26 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The microfinance sector must moderate its growth and focus on responsible lending to prevent borrowers from falling into debt distress, as rapid expansion and multiple borrowing have contributed to repayment difficulties in parts of India, MS Sriram, Professor at IIM Bangalore, said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 21st Annual National Conference on Inclusive Growth, themed around microfinance, Sriram said the sector's rapid growth in recent years had led to a crisis in certain regions, highlighting the need for a more sustainable approach to lending.

Advertisement

"The problem with microfinance is that it has had very rapid growth in the past years and as a result of which has resulted in some sort of crisis because of over-lending," he said.

Advertisement

He noted that borrowers in some parts of the country had experienced financial distress after taking loans from multiple sources and subsequently struggling to repay them.

The discussions at the conference focused on how the sector could moderate its expansion and adopt more responsible lending practices, particularly for low-income borrowers.

Advertisement

Sriram said the annual conference provided a platform for different stakeholders, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and microfinance institutions, to exchange views on challenges facing the sector and explore ways to move forward following the crisis.

Highlighting the importance of engagement between lenders and regulators, he said discussions with the RBI helped both sides understand the challenges facing the industry as well as the realities on the ground.

He referred to concerns raised by RBI Executive Director Keshavan Ramchandran regarding whether the benefits of the sector's growth were reaching its customers.

"With increased competition, should there be reduction of interest rate particularly for the poor people and so on? That's what we discussed during the forum," Sriram said.

The discussion also examined the relationship between the sector's growth, profitability and its social impact, with particular emphasis on ensuring that expansion translates into tangible benefits for borrowers.

Sriram said such interactions were important for facilitating an exchange of perspectives between the regulator and microfinance institutions, allowing policymakers to better understand field-level realities while addressing concerns around lending practices.

He emphasised that the sector needed to pursue growth in a sustainable manner, with responsible lending and borrower welfare remaining central to its approach.

The conference brought together stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges facing microfinance and ways to strengthen its contribution to inclusive growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts