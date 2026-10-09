DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Microfinance sector must prioritise savings, insurance over credit to avoid recurring crises: CEA Nageswaran

Microfinance sector must prioritise savings, insurance over credit to avoid recurring crises: CEA Nageswaran

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:31 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India's microfinance sector must prioritise savings and insurance over credit to prevent recurring crises, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said, warning that excessive lending and mis-selling have contributed to repeated problems in the industry.

Speaking at Sa-Dhan's 21st Annual National Conference in New Delhi, Nageswaran said microfinance institutions need to move beyond lending and focus on building sustainable livelihoods and financial security for low-income households.

Advertisement

"I think even within the microfinance institutional space in this country, I know that there have been in the past microfinance institutions which have, using their connections with the families at the rural level, addressed livelihood issues other than simply providing credit," he said.

Advertisement

Nageswaran argued that the sector's approach to financial services needed correction, with savings and insurance taking precedence over borrowing.

He said the sector had reversed this order, adding, "There are frequent bouts of over-lending and mis-selling, which should be avoided."

Advertisement

He linked these practices to recurring crises in the microfinance industry, which has faced challenges arising from borrower stress and lending practices.

The Chief Economic Adviser also cautioned that the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital lending could create additional risks for borrowers, particularly through excessive lending and the exclusion of certain customers.

"Now with the AI technology and digital selling, there is even more responsibility to ensure avoiding over lending and or systematic exclusion because of AI filters etc," he said.

Emphasising the role of microfinance in creating sustainable incomes, Nageswaran said financial inclusion should support entrepreneurship rather than focus only on providing loans.

"Yes, it is about livelihood which includes both jobs and entrepreneurship. So rather than speak about jobs, I should have mentioned it's important to focus on livelihood creation which includes micro, nano entrepreneurship, etc," he said.

He added that entrepreneurship remained central to employment generation and that removing regulatory obstacles would help small businesses expand.

"Ultimately it is the entrepreneurs who create jobs. So for job creation entrepreneurship whether it is small scale or large scale that is the prerequisite," he said.

On the broader financing environment, Nageswaran said MSME credit growth had outpaced overall banking credit growth in the post-pandemic period, with the trend continuing in 2026.

However, he flagged delayed payments to smaller businesses as a continuing concern despite improvements in credit availability.

He said simplifying compliance requirements, strengthening local administrative capacity and supporting grassroots entrepreneurship would be important for generating sustainable livelihoods and ensuring that India's economic growth reaches lower-income households. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts