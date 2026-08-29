Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra named to 2026 TIME100 AI list

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Micron Technology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra was named to the 2026 TIME100 AI list, which recognized the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

TIME published the fourth edition of its annual TIME100 AI list on August 27, identifying global leaders and innovators shaping the sector.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, Micron shared a congratulatory message on X, stating, "Micron congratulates our Chairman and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, on being named to the 2026 TIME100 AI list, recognizing the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence."

Advertisement

"As #AI continues to transform industries and create new possibilities, we're proud to deliver the memory and storage technologies that help power the next generation of AI-enabled experiences from the data center to the edge," the statement added.

According to TIME, Micron operates as one of only three companies globally manufacturing high-bandwidth memory, a critical hardware component powering the current artificial intelligence expansion.

Advertisement

"Sitting beside most leading AI chips, it is the only technology with both enough storage to hold all of a large AI model's parameters at once and with enough speed to run the model reliably," TIME said in a post.

The publication noted that Mehrotra worked to stabilize the company following cyclical fluctuations in the semiconductor sector.

"Having spent years navigating memory market booms and busts, chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra is working to ensure the current AI surge is more durable," the post said.

TIME's post highlighted that Micron previously endured a severe downturn in 2023, recording a loss of USD 5.8 billion due to a post-pandemic decline in consumer electronics demand. In response, Mehrotra pivoted operations by securing longer-term contracts to supply the ongoing infrastructure expansion across the artificial intelligence industry.

This strategic shift led to substantial financial gains. Micron's cloud-memory division, which supplies dedicated AI data centers, recorded a fourfold increase in quarterly revenue over the past year, rising from USD 3.4 billion to USD 13.8 billion in a single quarter.

Alongside revenue expansion, Mehrotra focused on building supply chain resilience. While headquartered in Boise, Idaho, a significant portion of Micron's production historically remained concentrated in Taiwan, presenting operational risks amid geopolitical tensions.

The post mentioned that to address domestic manufacturing capacity and diversify operations, Micron announced plans in 2026 to invest more than USD 250 billion in United States manufacturing and research through 2035, alongside an additional USD 24 billion expansion initiative in Singapore.

"Mehrotra's betting that the AI buildout is not simply another turn of the memory cycle," TIME said.

TIME's list also features other notable names like Mark Chen, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman of OpenAI; CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk; IBM CEO and chairman Arvind Krishna; Dario and Daniela Amodei, co-founders of Anthropic, among others. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)