Home / Business / Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls for AI-driven shift in software development

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls for AI-driven shift in software development

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday highlighted the need for a fundamental shift in the way software is built in the age of artificial intelligence, emphasising that the next frontier of innovation will be defined by an AI-driven software development life cycle (SDLC).

Speaking at the "Building India's AI Frontier" keynote session in Bengaluru, Nadella said developers, organisations and institutions must rethink their approach to building technology if they want to accelerate innovation and drive meaningful impact.

Nadella highlighted that the purpose of building technology has always been to empower people and organisations, and AI now allows builders to expand that frontier of impact.

"We're not building for building's sake. We're building to have impact," he said, noting that transformational changes are already visible across customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency.

According to him, the true measure of technology lies in how fast it helps organisations innovate and move the needle on real-world outcomes.

One of the most significant shifts, Nadella said, is in the mindset and workflow of developers. Unlike previous eras of software, the AI era requires reversing the traditional development process.

"We start not with the spec itself. You start on the other end by thinking about the eval loop," he explained. "In some sense, you start with the test, not the spec. It inverts the entire process and that requires a mindset shift."

He stressed that builders must begin with a deep understanding of the real-world outcome they want to influence. The rubric, the job, the task and the evaluation criteria form the starting point, and the rest of the workflow is built backwards from there. This, Nadella said, anchors development in practical impact rather than theoretical design.

Emphasising the importance of new skills and tools, Nadella said developers will require an evolved toolchain that supports this AI-first development approach.

He also pointed to the emergence of "context engineering", which he described as rooted in traditional data engineering but fundamentally different in its purpose. The goal, he said, is to shape data in a way that allows it to be effectively fed into intelligence systems and orchestrated for optimal outcomes.

Calling this transition critical, Nadella said the industry must now envision a new form of AI-driven SDLC that will redefine how software is built globally.

He stated "I think we need even a new way to think about the frontier of the classic SDLC. Perhaps a change to a new form of AI-driven SDLC, and I think that that's going to be pretty critical". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

