Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warns AI could become source of injustice, says "challenge is monumental"

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence could become either a powerful tool for reducing inequality or a major source of injustice, said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in an essay arguing AI models "still make mistakes," calling the challenge of ensuring an equitable AI transition "monumental."

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In his essay, "The turbulent AI era is here. The choices we make now are critical," Gates said the rapid advancement of AI could have far-reaching consequences.

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Gates said the transition to the AI era could be "one of the most turbulent times in human history," even under the best circumstances.

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"AI will either be the greatest equalizer ever invented, or the worst source of injustice. The challenge is monumental."

To support his argument, Gates raised questions about how AI can be used to make the world more equitable without widening the gap between the rich and poor.

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"How will we protect the people who are most vulnerable to the harms caused by artificial intelligence, including those who lose their livelihoods and the sense that they are in control of their future?"

Gates said he does not see sufficient evidence that leaders, experts and communities are adequately addressing the challenges posed by AI, arguing that there is no clear plan to manage the transition into the AI era.

He attributed this, in part, to many commentators underestimating the scale of AI's potential impact.

Gates noted that one reason for this is the fact that AI models still make mistakes, making it difficult to envision them replacing human cognition when, until recently, they struggled with tasks as simple as solving a Sudoku puzzle or counting the number of "R"s in the word "strawberry."

Recalling his professional journey, Gates said he has had only two jobs, both of which have shaped his perspective on artificial intelligence. He said that when he first encountered computers at the age of 13, he was fascinated by the idea of making them more intelligent and capable of performing tasks that, at the time, only humans could do.

"Although the term "AI" was used from around the time I was born, the technology has only made significant progress in the last decade," he said, adding "AI for the first time can replace and even exceed human cognition."

Gates also stressed his views on AI are not driven by its potential to generate personal wealth, despite his longstanding financial ties to the technology industry and called for greater focus on protecting vulnerable communities.

"Any profits generated by my investments, including those related to technology, will go to the Gates Foundation to tackle global inequity," he said. (ANI)

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