DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Microsoft invests USD 2.5 billion in new unit to help customers faster adopt AI

Microsoft invests USD 2.5 billion in new unit to help customers faster adopt AI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Microsoft has committed USD 2.5 billion to a new operating business called Microsoft Frontier Company that will help its customers utilise artificial intelligence efficiently.

Advertisement

The Microsoft Frontier Company will embed 6,000 industry and engineering experts with its customers, helping them utilise AI in a way that boosts productivity with measurable business outcomes and demonstrates that the hefty AI investments that have been made are yielding results.

Advertisement

Microsoft claims that this initiative goes beyond what has come to be known as Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), a practice that puts engineers at clients' facilities to help adopt, customise and implement technology efficiently.

Advertisement

As companies move past the experimentation stage, they are looking for ways in which they can amplify their intelligence and at the same time, protect intellectual property.

"It will provide a unique combination of skills inclusive of deep industry knowledge, change management and continuous improvement experience, and enterprise-grade AI engineering expertise," Judson Althoff, CEO, Microsoft Commercial Business, wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

The move comes just two days after rival Amazon AWS announced that it is investing USD 1 billion in a new FDE unit for customers to harness the power of AI.

The AI race is heating up as massive investments flow in the emerging technology. Top hyperscalers like Amazon AWS, Alphabet, and Microsoft are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to ramp up data centre capacity as the need for compute infrastructure rises exponentially. Enterprises are deploying agentic AI as the technology gallops from the generative to the agentic phase.

Althoff explained the approach in the blog post, saying that a customer's data and IP are something that should not be used to train models that will make them lose the industry advantage that they have. This is something that the Palantir CEO has also backed.

"Central to this approach is a principle that is non-negotiable: a customer's IQ is protected. Their data, their IP, their competitive advantage -- none of it is used to train models in ways that commoditize what differentiates them in their industry," the blog post read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts