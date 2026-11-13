Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Microsoft services recover across 74 countries following global outage

Microsoft services recover across 74 countries following global outage

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Microsoft services began coming back online after a global outage left millions of users without access for nearly 18 hours, disrupting businesses, schools, government agencies, and airline operations across at least 74 countries, including the United States.

Major services impacted during the event included Outlook email, Microsoft Teams, and Copilot. The disruption also affected airline operations worldwide, prompting major Indian carriers to issue passenger advisories.

According to Microsoft 365 Status (the official Microsoft account for updates on certain Microsoft 365 service incidents), the outage was not caused by a cyberattack. Instead, overwhelmed servers responsible for establishing secure connections failed, preventing them from processing user requests.

In an update posted on X, Microsoft 365 Status detailed the ongoing restoration efforts across various continents.

Advertisement

“We’re seeing continued recovery progress across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia Pacific,” Microsoft 365 Status said.

Despite the recovery, the company noted that full stability has not yet returned for everyone.

“Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as mitigation continues across remaining affected infrastructure,” the update added.

Advertisement

“Our focus remains on stabilising recovered infrastructure, completing mitigation in remaining impacted areas, and reducing delayed email queues and backlogs while we validate service consistency across connection methods,” Microsoft 365 Status said.

The outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 services for over five hours on Thursday, affecting thousands of users alongside AI service connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, Reuters reported.

Data from outage-tracking platform Downdetector showed the scale of the user complaints during peak hours. Reports of Outlook outages peaked at 138,058 around 1 pm ET before declining to 34,490 by Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Complaints related to Microsoft 365 fell to nearly 13,000 by 5.47 pm ET, while 763 users reported issues with Teams during that period. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts