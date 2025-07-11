Microsoft Veteran Devender Bansal Joins MLAI Digital as CEO & Co-founder for Global business (APAC and EMEA) to Drive Agentic AI Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: MLAI Digital, the rapidly growing deep tech startup in the Agentic AI space, has leveraged its strategic footprint and product innovation by announcing this appointment of Devender Bansal as CEO (APAC and EMEA).

Devender is a technology leader with more than 2.5 decades in enterprise transformation. Prior to this, he was in charge of driving technology sales for Microsoft's Cloud and AI business in corporate accounts across India and Southeast Asia, forging partnerships with CXOs, expanding technical teams and capturing market share across major verticals.

"MLAI Digital's bold vision for Agentic AI, paired with the hustle and agility of a startup, really struck a chord with me," said Devender. "We're building something that doesn't just automate work -- it reimagines how intelligence is orchestrated across the enterprise."

As CEO & Co-founder for APAC and EMEA, Devender will lead MLAI's global expansion across these regions, focusing on product scaling, strategic alliances, and vertical-specific AI deployment. His goal? To build a global Agentic AI brand - a new category of intelligent systems designed to reason, act, and evolve autonomously.

The firm's leadership in the BFSI, & strong presence in manufacturing and logistics sectors have started seeing early success for the global venture, with solutions like real-time fraud detection & predictive asset maintenance.

"We're thrilled to have Devender onboard," said Arpit Gupta, CTO & Founder, MLAI Digital. "His strategic mindset, deep tech acumen, and experience scaling businesses will be invaluable as we take MLAI Digital to new markets."

Devender is equally excited about the team he's joining. "MLAI team is one of the smartest & agile set of people to interact with," he shared. "They're not just building AI, they're building it right, with purpose, ethics, and a forward-looking mindset."

With this leadership addition, MLAI Digital is accelerating growth plans. The entity will focus on innovation concern, partnerships, and making real-world impact.

"Together, we'll harness Agentic AI to redefine industries and position MLAI Digital as an innovation leader," Devender added.

