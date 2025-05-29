Microsoft & Yotta partner to drive AI innovation in India

Microsoft and Yotta Data Services on Wednesday announced that they had partnered to drive artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India.

Under this, Microsoft will bring its Azure AI services to Shakti Cloud (Yotta’s AI cloud platform) to offer advanced capabilities to developers, startups, enterprises and public sector organisations across India.

The partnership enables Microsoft and Yotta to engage with IndiaAI Mission participants, government agencies, IITs and startups.