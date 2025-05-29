Microsoft & Yotta partner to drive AI innovation in India
Microsoft and Yotta Data Services on Wednesday announced that they had partnered to drive artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India. Under this, Microsoft will bring its Azure AI services to Shakti Cloud (Yotta’s AI cloud platform) to offer advanced capabilities...
Advertisement
Microsoft and Yotta Data Services on Wednesday announced that they had partnered to drive artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India.
Under this, Microsoft will bring its Azure AI services to Shakti Cloud (Yotta’s AI cloud platform) to offer advanced capabilities to developers, startups, enterprises and public sector organisations across India.
The partnership enables Microsoft and Yotta to engage with IndiaAI Mission participants, government agencies, IITs and startups.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement