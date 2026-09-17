Microvast Power to Showcase Battery Solutions for Construction and Mining Equipment at Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

NOIDA, India, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvast Power Systems Co., Ltd. ("Microvast Power"), a subsidiary of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), announced on September 14 it will showcase a range of battery solutions for construction machinery, mining vehicles and other heavy-duty applications at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, taking place from September 15 - 18, 2026, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida/Delhi NCR.

At the exhibition, Microvast Power will present a portfolio of battery products designed to support the electrification of vehicles, mining trucks, and construction equipment operating under demanding conditions. Featured products will include Microvast's 5th-generation C-pack and MT-pack battery systems.

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The 5th-generation C-pack is designed to combine ultra-fast energy replenishment and ultra-long cycle life, helping reduce charging-related downtime while supporting the operating range and payload requirements of heavy-duty equipment. These characteristics are intended to address key challenges associated with the electrification of construction machinery, including charging time, equipment availability and total cost of ownership. Designed for heavy-load mining applications and demanding operating environments, the MT-pack incorporates enhancements in structural design, materials and manufacturing technology to improve vibration, corrosion and impact resistance. The system is designed for operation in challenging environments, including conditions involving high altitude, salt exposure and sustained vibration, while balancing operating range, payload capacity and equipment utilization.

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Microvast power has been participating in the Indian market since 2019, with its battery systems deployed in commercial applications including urban public transit and mining trucks. These applications provide Microvast with operating experience across both urban passenger transportation and demanding heavy-duty operation in mining applications. Microvast's 3C fast-charging high-power power battery is designed to support high utilization operating schedules by reducing charging time and increasing equipment availability. Microvast battery systems deployed in India have also been designed to operate under challenging climate and operating conditions, including high temperatures, heavy rainfall, humidity and vibration.

Microvast has focused on battery technologies for commercial vehicles, construction machinery and other heavy-duty applications for many years. Through its vertically integrated research, development and manufacturing capabilities, Microvast develops battery cells, modules and packs designed around the performance requirements of demanding vehicle applications.

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Microvast has worked with original equipment manufacturers on electric and hybrid construction equipment, heavy-duty trucks and mining vehicles across a range of commercial applications. Through its participation in bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, Microvast intends to strengthen relationships with customers and industry partners in India and across South Asia and support the continued electrification of construction, mining and heavy-duty equipment.

About Microvast Microvast strives to be a global leader in advanced battery technologies, with a portfolio of more than 890 patents. Founded in Texas in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, the company has spent two decades engineering cutting-edge battery systems that are intended to power a cleaner future. Microvast stands as a trusted global partner with the mission to provide the high-performance solutions required for today's electrification needs.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results; our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, including statements with respect to the expected development, validation, sample availability, customer evaluation, performance, commercialization and market adoption of the MV-Cubic battery pack and Microvast's all-solid-state battery technologies; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook," or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Microvast's industry and market sizes, future opportunities for Microvast, and Microvast's estimated future results. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant business, economic, technical, regulatory, manufacturing and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the company's control. Actual results and timing may differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Additional risks are described in Microvast's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Microvast undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact: Investor Relations ir@microvast.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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