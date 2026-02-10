MIDASX Records Best Quarter Since Inception, 30% YoY Growth; SaaS Vertical Turns Cash-Flow Positive

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: MIDASX, India's emerging fintech ecosystem for financial product distribution, has recorded its strongest quarterly performance since inception, showing a 30% growth in revenue in Q3 FY 25-26, SaaS achieving BEP marking a critical growth milestone for the company with enhanced unit economics, product market fit, and operational maturity.

Advertisement

Commenting on the milestone, Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, MIDASX, said: "Q3 FY 25-26 marks a clear inflection point for MIDASX. We've moved decisively from building to scaling, achieving cash-flow positivity, and launching a truly multi-asset, AI-powered fintech ecosystem. Our focus has never been on being just another software provider; we are building infrastructure for the future of financial distribution in India, where technology, intelligence, and access converge to empower MFDs and intermediaries at scale. Our marketplace, AI stack, and freemium-driven growth strategy are now operational, and we are thrilled to see fast adoption and the spirit of an MFD to grow and scale. The subsequent stage focuses on enhancing involvement, reaching zip codes, and establishing MIDASX as the standard operating system for both financial advisors and product creators."

Advertisement

With over 1,750 active intermediaries, and access to a combined ₹2.1 lakh crore+ in AUM, MIDASX is positioning itself as a Full-stack Fintech Ecosystem powering the next generation of financial distribution in India.

In the last quarter, MIDASX broadened its presence by having three main divisions--SaaS which is now operating at breakeven, and the newly scaled B2B2C Multi Asset Marketplace and Introducing AI in Wealth Tech for MFDs verticals; while rapidly increasing its workforce from 56 to more than 100+. They also opened a new 100+ seater office in heart of Financial Capital in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Be it immediate insights on client portfolio with Portfolio Genius, to power charge each insight with deep research via Agent M, an MFD is all set to increase operational efficiency and scale across multiple asset classes. The Digital Avatar makes the platform personalised and makes the presence of the MFD quantum.

MIDASX also launched its multi-asset marketplace, enabling instant activation of products across MF, Stocks, CFDs, Loans, Unlisted, Bonds, MLDs, PMS, AIFs and more. The platform onboarded 250+ new IFAs onto its multi asset marketplace ecosystem during the quarter.

Looking ahead to Q4 FY 25-26, MIDASX plans to aggressively scale demand and supply on its marketplace, onboard 25+ additional product manufacturers, expand AI-led workflows, and conduct 100+ physical events and webinars across India.

About: MIDASX, by Vijya Fintech, is an open-architecture, B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace empowering financial distributors and advisors- the real heroes of India's wealth ecosystem; to deliver enhanced client experiences with a blend of "touch and tech".

Founded by Rajesh Soni, Aakash Bansal, Paresh Paladiya, and Anil Gupta, Vijya Fintech has grown rapidly to onboard over 1,750 distributors and serve more than 5.5 lakh investors across India, emerging as one of the country's leading B2B2C fintech powerhouses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)