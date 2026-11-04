Midterm election setback may accelerate US-India trade deal: Experts

Experts suggest that a setback in the midterm elections could prompt US President Donald Trump to pursue a quick trade deal with India.

They said that with the foreign policy influence diminishing against Russia, China and Iran, Trump requires a quick victory regarding the trade agreement.

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In a sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, American voters on Tuesday awarded the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and altered significant gubernatorial positions in highly observed elections that will have implications extending well beyond America.

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Trump’s Republican Party experienced shocking losses in its traditional strongholds like Texas, Georgia, and Iowa, where it ceded the governorships to the Democrats.

The economic think tank GTRI indicated that the negative midterm outcomes might not alter President Trump’s trade policies, as both Democrats and Republicans support economic nationalism, local production, and robust supply chains.

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“With foreign policy influence diminishing against Russia, China and Iran, Trump requires an immediate success. Expect increased pressure on India for a trade agreement to demonstrate American influence, and the midterm setbacks may drive Trump to pursue a quick trade deal with India,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

He said that the US President might now leverage his executive authority to urge India for a quick agreement that ensures market access for US agricultural and industrial products, as well as other significant concessions for American businesses.

SC Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), noted that the US continues to be an important market for Indian products and services.

“What will matter to Indian exporters in the months ahead is how US policy on tariffs and market access takes shape. MSMEs in particular need predictable trading conditions to price orders confidently and plan shipments months in advance,” he said.

Kirit Bhansali, chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said that the results of the US midterm elections signify a significant change in the nation’s political scene.

The US continues to be a major market for India’s gems and jewellery, and we anticipate ongoing collaboration between the two nations to enhance this vital trade partnership, he added.

India and the US have completed a framework for the initial phase of the BTA. However, alterations in the tariff environment in the US have prompted additional discussions regarding the agreement. India aims to have reduced tariffs on its products compared to rival countries.