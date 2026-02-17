Milind Soman to Run Hill Highways of Kerala; "Ennal Vaa" Invite by the Star Goes Viral

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17: India's fitness icon, Milind Soman, has announced a landmark Hill Highway Run in Kerala, scheduled for February 22, 2026. This 22-kilometer run will showcase the once-impenetrable terrains of the Western Ghats, now transformed into a world-class corridor of connectivity.

The run will take place on the Kuttikkanam - Kattappana stretch of the Idukki Hill Highway. Built by the Government of Kerala and funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at an approximate cost of Rs. 134.4 Crore, this segment is a masterclass in modern construction. Once a rugged ghat road, its transformation into a high-standard highway is a highly acclaimed achievement of the current Government under Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala, "God's Own Country," is a land of vivid geography--from backwaters to the towering Western Ghats. The Hill Highway was built with the dual purpose of promoting hill tourism and providing vital connectivity for high-range residents to the mainland. The Hill Highway Run aims to focus global attention on this infrastructure development, offering stunning views of tea estates, dense forests, and lush valleys.

The announcement video 'Ennal Vaa..' which means - "Come, Then..." by Milind has gone viral, captivating the global Malayali diaspora and sparking a wave of pride worldwide. For Milind, the sight of these roads winding through the mist-laden peaks of Idukki was a moment of pure excitement.

"When I saw those reels of the Idukki Hill Highway, the first thing that came to mind was a 'Wah!' The roads looked so smooth and fluid that the tune 'Hawa Ke Saath Saath' just started playing in my head--it's that exact feeling of gliding with the wind. 'Ennal Vaa' is like calling out to a friend to come and share the journey with you. It's pure Kerala hospitality," said Milind.

Joining the movement is Dr. K.M. Abraham (Retd. IAS), CEO of KIIFB and a seasoned endurance athlete who has completed the prestigious London and Mumbai Marathons. He noted that the Hill Highway is designed as a lifestyle asset for the state.

"At KIIFB, we are building infrastructure that elevates the quality of life. The 1,332-kilometer Hill Highway, stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, is a testament to sustainable engineering. By using advanced and eco-friendly FDR (Full Depth Reclamation) technology, KIIFB has ensured that these roads are not just built to last, but are also resilient enough to withstand the toughest natural challenges," Dr. Abraham stated.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is the principal financial arm of the Government of Kerala, established to mobilize funds for large-scale, critical infrastructure. To date, KIIFB has undertaken over 1,200 projects with a total investment value of Rs. 1.10 Lakh Crore, fundamentally transforming the state's infrastructure landscape.

Registration and Event Details: A diverse group of marathon enthusiasts, sports councils, and professional athletes from across the country are set to join Milind Soman for the run, which will be flagged off at 7:00 AM on February 22. Interested participants can register through the official KIIFB website at gis.kiifb.org/hhr/index.php or via the KIIFB WhatsApp Bot (+91 9072000430).

KIIFB's Official Website Link: www.kiifb.org.

