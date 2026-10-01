Milliken Showcased MAXCELL® at Data Centre World Asia 2026, Helping Southeast Asia Meet Growing AI Infrastructure Demands

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As investment in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure accelerates across Southeast Asia, Milliken & Company showcased its MAXCELL® cable management solutions at Data Centre World Asia 2026, helping data center owners, operators, engineers, and contractors build scalable, high-density networks designed for future growth.

Demand for data center capacity across the region continues to rise as organizations expand digital services, deploy AI workloads, and strengthen cloud infrastructure. At Data Centre World Asia, Milliken highlighted how MAXCELL® flexible fabric innerduct solutions help customers increase usable conduit capacity, simplify cable management, and create space for future expansion without the need for additional conduit installations.

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Designed for demanding data center environments, MAXCELL® helps operators make more efficient use of available pathway space, improve installation efficiency, and adapt to evolving connectivity requirements.

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"Across Asia, data center operators are being asked to deploy infrastructure faster while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as requirements change," said Zach Huckabay, Senior Sales Director for Milliken's technical textiles business. "MAXCELL® helps customers maximize existing conduit assets to improve network readiness for rapidly expanding AI, cloud, and digital connectivity demands. We're excited to connect with customers at Data Centre World Asia and discuss how we can help address their infrastructure challenges."

Milliken's participation in Data Centre World Asia reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting customers through local expertise, technical service, and project collaboration. Teams across Asia work closely with customers to address increasingly complex networking and data center requirements, combining innovative products with on-the-ground technical expertise.

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As investment in hyperscale data centers and next-generation digital networks continues across the region, Milliken remains focused on expanding its cable management capabilities, strengthening customer partnerships, and helping organizations improve infrastructure performance and efficiency.

Visitors met the Milliken team at Booth C105 during Data Centre World Asia 2026, which took place September 29-30 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, to learn more about MAXCELL® solutions and Milliken's approach to supporting the future of digital infrastructure.

About Milliken

Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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