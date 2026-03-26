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Home / Business / Millionaire Astrologer Astro Parduman Showcases Rare 12,324 grams Natural Heart-Shaped Citrine Crystal

Millionaire Astrologer Astro Parduman Showcases Rare 12,324 grams Natural Heart-Shaped Citrine Crystal

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PTI
Updated At : 04:31 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 26: In a remarkable development within the luxury collectibles and spiritual wellness space, renowned millionaire astrologer Astro Parduman has unveiled an exceptionally rare natural heart-shaped Citrine crystal, drawing attention from collectors, spiritual practitioners, and gemstone experts alike. The crystal, weighing approximately 12,324 grams, is a completely natural formation, shaped over millions of years within the Earth. What makes this specimen extraordinary is its distinct and naturally formed heart shape—a phenomenon considered extremely rare in geological formations of this size and clarity.

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Sourced from the mineral-rich regions of Brazil, the Citrine displays a striking golden-brown brilliance, a characteristic associated with high-quality natural formations. Experts note that while Citrine itself is uncommon in its pure, natural state, a piece combining significant weight, aesthetic symmetry, and symbolic formation is rarely seen in the global market.

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According to available estimates, the crystal holds a value exceeding ₹15, 45,000 approx. , positioning it not only as a spiritual artifact but also as a high-value luxury collectible.

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Citrine has long been associated with prosperity, success, and positive energy, often referred to as the “Stone of Abundance.” The natural heart shape further enhances its symbolism, representing love, emotional balance, and harmony, making it particularly appealing to both collectors and spiritual enthusiasts.

Speaking on the unveiling, Astro Parduman stated: “This Citrine formation is a rare gift of nature. Its natural heart shape and energy make it truly exceptional. Such pieces are not just owned—they are destined.” With a global clientele and decades of experience, Astro Parduman is widely recognized for his expertise in astrology, numerology, vastu, and spiritual sciences, and continues to play a significant role in bridging traditional knowledge with modern lifestyle aspirations.

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This latest addition further strengthens his reputation as a curator of rare spiritual and luxury assets, bringing together the worlds of energy, exclusivity, and refined collecting.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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