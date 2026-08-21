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Home / Business / Millworks Technologies Secures Orders Worth 53.74 Cr

Millworks Technologies Secures Orders Worth 53.74 Cr

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Millworks Technologies Limited (BSE: 544826), a precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors, has announced the receipt of confirmed orders aggregating to approximately ₹53.74 Cr, further strengthening its business momentum for FY27. With this, the Company's total confirmed order book has increased to ₹ 121.88 Cr, providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming period.

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The newly secured projects are primarily from the aerospace, railway, and defence sectors, underscoring the Company's strong execution capabilities and continued client trust.

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The expanded order book reinforces the Company's position in the industry, while also strengthening its presence across domestic and international markets. The strong pipeline of secured projects is expected to support sustained business growth and operational momentum in the near to medium term.

Millworks Technologies is further pleased to announce that Quick Pay, in which Millworks Technologies holds an equity stake, has delivered AASHVAST Lab. With the AASHVAST lab inaugurated by General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, Quick Pay's firmware suite becomes part of the Indian Army's own offline evaluation infrastructure for military electronics. For Quick Pay, this establishes it as an indigenous firmware assurance partner to the defence establishment, with scope to extend beyond UAVs to other electronic platforms.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Sridhar Acharaya, Managing Director of Millworks Technologies Limited said, "The orders we are announcing today strengthen our confirmed order book and give us clear revenue visibility for FY27. As a newly listed entity, this is an important validation of our execution track record -- a significant portion of these orders has come from a customer that is part of a leading global manufacturing group, which speaks to the quality and consistency our facilities are able to hold.

Equally significant for us is the progress at our investee company, Quick Pay. Delivered into a facility inaugurated by General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, AASHVAST positions Quick Pay as a first-of-its-kind indigenous firmware assurance provider for Indian Army electronics. Firmware has historically been the least examined layer in defence electronics inspection, and Quick Pay has built an offline, in-house capability that closes that gap for the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

As an equity stakeholder, we expect this capability to build a recurring institutional defence relationship for Quick Pay and to deepen the Group's participation in the domestic defence electronics ecosystem. Alongside our own precision manufacturing base in aerospace and defence, our emphasis will remain on operational discipline, customer satisfaction and capitalising on emerging opportunities across domestic and international markets."

About Millworks Technologies Limited

Millworks Technologies Limited, founded in 2021 by Mr. Sridhar Acharya (MD) and Mr. Madhu HK (Whole-Time Director), is a Bengaluru-based precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors. It operates under both Build-to-Print (BTP) and Build-to-Spec (BTS) models, offering full-scope manufacturing as well as job-work services, primarily to OEM customers.

With four manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, the Company has capabilities in precision CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, EDM, laser cutting, assembly, and inspection. Its operations are supported by AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems and advanced quality assurance infrastructure.

Millworks Technologies was listed on the BSE SME platform on 21st July 2026.

The Company reported a total income of ₹153.40 crore, EBITDA of ₹56.30 crore, and a net profit of ₹37.06 crore in FY26, with 27.47% generated from exports to customers across twelve countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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