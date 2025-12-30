MiN NEW YORK Collaborates with Nippon KIZ to Strengthen Presence in India and Global Emerging Markets

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 30: MiN NEW YORK, the globally acclaimed niche fragrance house founded by Chad Murawczyk, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nippon KIZ, an experienced partner in building and scaling premium consumer brands in India and select global markets. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MiN NEW YORK's international expansion as the brand continues to scale its presence across more than 40 countries, including key markets in Europe, LATAM, and Asia-Pacific.

Advertisement

Renowned for its distinctive olfactive storytelling and commitment to craftsmanship, MiN NEW YORK creates fragrances designed to endure--future classics rooted in authenticity, structure, and emotional resonance. This philosophy underpins its global growth strategy as the brand expands through carefully selected, values-aligned partners within a disciplined, long-term framework.

Advertisement

India, with its culturally rich fragrance heritage and rapidly growing premium consumer base, has emerged as a cornerstone of MiN NEW YORK's expansion strategy. Through this collaboration, the brand aims to strengthen market access, deepen consumer engagement, and unlock long-term opportunities across fragrance categories, while remaining true to its creative DNA. The relationship also enables selective creative exchange, including MiN NEW YORK's fragrance expertise supporting SAHNI, Nippon KIZ's in-house fragrance brand.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chad Murawczyk, CEO & Founder of MiN NEW YORK, said:

Advertisement

"MiN NEW YORK was born to create future legends--fragrances with soul, storytelling, and timeless quality. As demand for individuality in fragrance grows globally, originality matters more than ever. Mr. Amit Sawhney is an astute listener and a natural ambassador for India and beyond. His integrity, insight, and relationships make him an exceptional partner. Together, we see meaningful opportunities, both immediate and long-term, to expand markets, accelerate innovation, and create value."

As the global fragrance industry continues to drive innovation and growth within the premium FMCG sector, MiN NEW YORK remains focused on originality, creative clarity, and thoughtful expansion. Its international growth initiatives are supported by PwC, advising on market entry frameworks, compliance, and scalable governance structures to ensure disciplined and sustainable expansion.

This collaboration positions MiN NEW YORK and Nippon KIZ to shape the next era of premium fragrance experiences in India and emerging global markets, reinforcing the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling, and category leadership on a global scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)