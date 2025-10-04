Minativerse (MNTC) Set to Reach New Heights Amid Bybit Listing Buzz

PNN
New Delhi [India], October 4: Minativerse (MNTC), the blockchain-powered metaverse education platform, is gaining strong traction in the global crypto space as reports suggest that a Bybit listing may soon be on the horizon. The development comes at a time when Minativerse is rapidly expanding its ecosystem and capturing attention as one of the most innovative Web3 projects of 2025.
Adding fuel to the speculation, official-style promotional banners from Bybit have been spotted featuring Minativerse, further strengthening community belief that a listing is underway. This has created a surge of excitement across social channels, with both retail and institutional investors keeping a close watch on the project's next move.
Minativerse CEO Kapil Dev addressed the growing anticipation, stating:
"Everything is currently under process. If this moves ahead, it will help Minativerse reach new heights globally."
A listing on Bybit, one of the world's leading exchanges, would represent a pivotal milestone for the MNTC token. For investors, such a move would mean greater liquidity, wider accessibility across global markets, and increased credibility for the project's long-term trajectory. Analysts suggest that the combination of strong fundamentals and a potential top-tier listing could trigger a wave of trading activity, cementing MNTC's place among 2025's most-watched tokens.
Beyond the market speculation, Minativerse continues to focus on its mission of transforming education through blockchain and immersive metaverse experiences. With integrations across NFTs, decentralized learning, and Web3-powered engagement, Minativerse is creating a real-world use case ecosystem that blends digital innovation with societal impact.
With growing community support, industry attention, and the possibility of new exchange access, Minativerse is preparing to enter a new phase of growth--positioning MNTC as one of the standout projects of the coming year.
