Mindful Strides: Himalaya Wellness Company Unites Delhi in Walk to Champion Mental Health

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], April 20: Himalaya Wellness Company hosted the Delhi edition of the 'Mindful Strides 5K Walkathon' today at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Now in its fourth year, the 5K walkathon, inaugurated by KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources, Dr. Babu U V, Director-R&D, and Dr. Rangesh, Director-Intellectual Property, Himalaya Wellness Company. This event brought together over 4,000 participants from across the city to promote mental well-being and raise awareness about mental health.

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Delhi was chosen as the host city, having been identified as India's most stressed city with 37.7% of residents reporting significant stress levels according to Himalaya's nationwide Stress Test. This highlighted an urgent need for proactive mental health conversations and solutions in the capital.

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The walkathon started at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, covered C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path, and the Janpath crossing, and concluded at the National Stadium.

"Mental well-being is an essential aspect of overall health, and we believe in fostering awareness through community-driven initiatives like the Mindful Strides Walkathon," said KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company. "Walking together, even for a single morning, can build mental resilience and help break the stigma surrounding mental health. It can spark vital conversations that genuinely shift how people think about their mental well-being and encourage them to seek support."

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Mindful Strides has demonstrated consistent growth, originating in Bengaluru in 2023, followed by Chennai in 2024, and Mumbai in 2025. The Delhi edition attracted a diverse group from across the city, including corporate professionals, fitness enthusiasts, students, families, and mental health advocates, reflecting a growing public appetite for open discussions on mental health. Many expressed gratitude for an initiative that provided a safe, supportive, and accessible platform to address mental health concerns openly.

More than just a fitness event, Mindful Strides primarily aims to break the pervasive stigma surrounding mental health. While research consistently highlights the positive link between regular physical activity and reduced stress, anxiety, and depression, the successful Delhi edition marked another milestone in Himalaya Wellness Company's broader commitment to making mental health awareness a mainstream, everyday conversation across India.

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