Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Payments expand collaboration to Build Next-Generation UPI Infrastructure in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: At Global Fintech Fest 2026, Mindgate Solutions and J.P. Morgan Payments announced a major milestone in their collaboration: the successful deployment of a next-generation UPI infrastructure that is powering real-time collections and payouts for J.P. Morgan Payments' corporate and merchant clients in India.

Advertisement

The initiative builds on an engagement already live with Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) on Mindgate's platform and extends it to UPI — designed for the scale and complexity of one of the world's most dynamic digital payment markets.

Advertisement

The UPI infrastructure will run on Mindgate's Unified Digital Payment Hub (UDPH), a cloud-based payments platform designed for high reliability providing the scale, resilience, and flexibility required to support the world's largest real-time payments networks. Designed to continuously adapt to market and client requirements, the platform enables rapid rollout of new innovative capabilities while maintaining uninterrupted service availability. On this platform, J.P. Morgan Payments will enable seamless, high-volume payment flows for its merchant and corporate clients, supporting Instant collection use-cases from QR to Intent flows to UPI Autopay.

“UPI is the backbone of how India transacts today. Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments on a next-generation UPI infrastructure reflects exactly that — helping one of the world's leading payments businesses meet India's real-time payments ecosystem,” said George Sam, Co-founder & Business Head, Mindgate Solutions.

Advertisement

“UPI operates at a volume and velocity that few payment rails in the world demand and building infrastructure for a business of J.P. Morgan Payments’ scale meant designing for that reality from day one. Every part of the architecture, from real-time regulatory checks to how we isolate and recover from failure, is engineered so J.P. Morgan Payments can run mission-critical UPI volumes with full confidence,” said Guhan Muthuswamy, Co-founder & Software Architect, Mindgate Solutions.

“India continues to lead the world in real-time payments innovation. Deploying our UPI infrastructure is a major milestone in our India payments strategy. By combining local payment rails like UPI and IMPS with J.P. Morgan Payments’ global network, we enable clients to seamlessly manage collections, disbursements, and cash flows.

“Together with Mindgate, we connect Indian payment innovation to global banking capabilities, including cross-border solutions, such as inward remittances through Rupee Drawing Arrangement (RDA) corridors. This integrated approach supported by globally consistent APIs helps clients move money faster, manage liquidity more efficiently, and deliver a better payments experience across markets,” said Guhaprasath Rajagopal, Head of India Payments, J.P. Morgan Payments.

The collaboration underscores J.P. Morgan's commitment to delivering integrated payment solutions at global scale, while reinforcing Mindgate's role as a trusted technology firm enabling the future of real-time payments.

For this launch, Pranav Chawda, CEO and Head of Corporate Banking, JPMorgan Chase India; Guha Rajagopal Head of Payments, JPMorgan Chase India, Rajiv Warrier Head of Payment Sales, JPMorgan Chase India, Nikita Tambday Head of Payments Product, JPMorgan Chase India, Sandy Miranda Domestic Payments Product Lead, JPMorgan Chase India, Harman Singh Payments Product Manager, JPMorgan Chase India were present.

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, blockchain and tokenization, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees, in different currencies, around the world. It processes nearly $12 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

About Mindgate

Mindgate Solutions, a trusted partner in digital payments since 2008, is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with regional hubs in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and UK. The company specializes in developing advanced payment solutions for banks, government institutions, merchants and corporates, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as microservices architecture and real-time streaming to ensure scalability, security, and reliability. With a dedicated team of over 1,500 payment professionals and a portfolio of 60+ global marquee clients, Mindgate plays a pivotal role in enabling seamless digital transactions worldwide.

Mindgate has established itself as a dominant force in UPI infrastructure in India, processing over 12 billion digital transactions monthly through its partner banks, facilitating payments worth $1.7 trillion annually. Mindgate processed around 1 out of 4 real time payments globally. Mindgate continues to expand its reach across key markets including the Middle East, Europe, the UK, ASEAN, US & Africa — enabling leading banks to modernize their digital payment infrastructure. Mindgate’s commitment to innovation and excellence has been consistently recognized with prestigious accolades on global platforms, including the MEA Finance Awards, IBS Intelligence Awards, The Asian Banker Awards and most recently, the 1st position in the Digital Payments Award 2024–2025 (TSP Category), conferred by the Ministry of Finance and Department of Financial Services, Government of India.

For more details, visit www.mindgate.solutions

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)