Mindteck Reports Financial Results for Q1 2026-27

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 104.08 crore, compared with Rs. 103.91 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2026, and Rs. 101.30 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2025.

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The Company reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs. 8.36 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs. 10.16 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2026 and Rs. 8.75 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Standalone revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 33.93 crore, compared with Rs. 36.92 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2026, and Rs. 35.15 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2025.

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Standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 3.84 crore, compared with Rs. 5.19 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2026, and Rs. 4.66 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Javed Gaya, Chairman of the Board, said:

"We are encouraged by the stable revenue performance in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, supported by continued demand for our engineering and technology solutions across the storage, medical device, semiconductor, and analytical instrument sectors. This reflects the trust our customers place in our domain expertise and delivery capabilities.

Revenue remained resilient during the quarter; however, profitability was impacted by elevated employee costs, ongoing investments in AI and organisational capabilities. We are taking decisive steps to drive operating efficiencies, improve utilisation levels, optimise our delivery model, and support margin expansion going forward.

Our priority remains to convert revenue growth into sustainable and profitable growth. We continue to invest selectively in talent, technology and strategic capabilities that will support long-term value creation for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Adding to the Chairman's comments, Karim Dhanani, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Revenue held steady in the first quarter, and our focus now is on converting that stability into stronger returns. We are investing in AI-led capabilities, strengthening our management bench and sharpening execution discipline -- tightening utilisation, rebalancing our delivery mix and prioritising higher-value engagements. These actions are designed to rebuild margin momentum through the year while positioning Mindteck for sustainable, profitable growth."

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