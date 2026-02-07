DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Business / Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 100.46 crore as against Rs. 101.63 crore for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Rs. 104.02 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 5.05 crore as against a profit of Rs. 7.56 crore for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Rs. 7.93 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024.

YTD revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, stood at Rs. 303.39 crore as against Rs. 320.40 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. YTD profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 21.36 crore as against Rs. 21.88 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Basic EPS of the company stood at Rs. 6.68 per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as against Rs. 6.90 per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The company's standalone revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 38.43 crore as against Rs. 39.15 crore for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Rs. 35.87 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024. Standalone's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 2.17 crore as against a profit of Rs. 5.38 crore for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Rs. 3.29 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2024.

YTD standalone revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 112.73 crore as against Rs. 116.48 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. YTD profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 12.21 crore as against Rs. 11.56 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Basic EPS of the company stood at Rs. 3.82 per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as against Rs. 3.63 per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Javed Gaya, commented: "In this quarter, we reported lower-than-expected revenue, primarily due to the transitional phase of our leadership team. As we onboard new executives and align our strategic vision, some short-term disruptions were inevitable. However, this period has strengthened our foundations for the future. Mindteck remains dedicated in its commitment to boosting profitability and operational excellence. We launched targeted initiatives to cut costs, enhance efficiency, and optimize resource allocation. Simultaneously, we prioritized higher-margin revenue channels, striking a balance between expansion and long-term value. These steps have set the stage for strong profitability and sustainable growth ahead. Thank you for your continued trust and support."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

