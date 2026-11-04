Mindteck Reports Q2 FY27 Results, Advancing Its Role as an Engineering Partner

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) and half year ended September 30, 2026.

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The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs.105.50 crore as against Rs.104.08 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2026, and Rs.101.63 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2025, up by 3.8% year on year and 1.4% over the first quarter. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 7.48 crore as against a profit of Rs. 8.36 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2026, and Rs. 7.56 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2025. Furthermore, YTD consolidated revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 209.58 crore as against Rs. 202.93 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025, up by 3.3% year on year. YTD consolidated profit for the six months ended September 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 15.84 crore as against Rs. 16.31 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025. (During the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company recorded exceptional gain of Rs. 1.91 crore). The company ended the half with a strong liquidity position, with cash and liquid investments of about Rs. 204.72 crore, up by 21.2% from a year ago.

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The company’s standalone revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 31.91 crore as against Rs. 33.93 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2026, and Rs. 39.15 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2025. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 3.78 crore as against a profit of Rs. 3.84 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2026, and Rs. 5.38 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Furthermore, YTD revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 65.84 crore as against Rs. 74.30 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025. YTD profit for the six months ended September 30, 2026, stood at Rs. 7.62 crore as against Rs. 10.04 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

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Commenting on the results, Javed Gaya, Chairman of the Board, said:

“We are encouraged by this quarter’s performance and the cost and margin discipline the team has shown, though there is much more to do. Our priority is unchanged: to turn growth into sustainable, profitable returns. With a healthy liquidity position, we will keep investing selectively in solutions, AI and talent, and we will continue to support the management in executing the plan. On behalf of the Board, I thank our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued trust.”

Adding to the Chairman’s comments, Karim Dhanani, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Mindteck held steady this quarter in an uncertain market. Two long-standing clients scaled back, and we absorbed that impact while still growing revenue and winning first-time managed engineering engagements with several clients. We are repositioning as an engineering partner that owns programs and brings market-ready solutions, and AI built on engineering depth with strong partners, to customers in Asia-Pacific, North America and the UK. We are excited about what lies ahead and well placed to deliver.”

For more information, contact ravneet.sekhon@mindteck.com

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