Minfy Expands U.S. Presence in Virginia to Deepen Customer Engagement and Accelerate AI-Driven Outcomes

BusinessWire India

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Virginia [US], August 18: Minfy Technologies, an applied AI and technology services company helping enterprises and public-sector organizations move from cloud and data foundations to production-scale AI, has expanded its presence in the U.S. with the opening of a second office in Virginia. The move is aimed at working more closely with enterprise customers and accelerating the deployment of Data and AI solutions in complex, real-world environments.

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As organizations continue to increase investments in AI, many face a persistent challenge: translating pilots and proofs-of-concept into scalable, production-grade systems. Minfy's expanded presence in Virginia is designed to address this "deployment gap" by combining close customer collaboration with deep engineering and AI delivery capabilities.

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"Enterprises today don't struggle with AI ambition--they struggle with execution," said Vijay Jain, Founder and CPCO of Minfy. "Our focus is on bridging that gap. By expanding our presence in Virginia, we can collaborate more closely with customer teams and ensure that AI initiatives move beyond experimentation into tangible business impact."

Minfy works with enterprises to optimize cloud investments, modernize data platforms, and operationalize AI use cases across functions such as finance, operations, and customer experience. The company's approach emphasizes measurable outcomes, including improved cloud efficiency, faster time-to-production for AI initiatives, and stronger alignment between technology and business goals.

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The Virginia expansion will focus on building a customer-facing layer of consulting, architecture, and program leadership, complementing Minfy's global engineering capabilities. This model enables real-time collaboration with enterprise stakeholders while maintaining the depth and scalability required for complex delivery.

"Being closer to our customers allows us to better understand their operating context and accelerate decision-making," said Vivek Jain, Co-Founder of Minfy. "Our model brings together on-the-ground engagement with strong engineering depth, enabling us to deliver enterprise AI transformation programs that are not just well-designed, but fully operational at scale."

Minfy has delivered enterprise AI transformations for organizations across industries, helping them reduce TCO, improve system performance, and unlock new value from data and automation. With its expanded U.S. presence, the company aims to further strengthen its role as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating large-scale Data and AI transformations.

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