Mini-Ratna firm HLL Lifecare pays record Rs 69.5 crore dividend to Government for 2024-25

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Mini-Ratna company HLL Lifecare Limited has paid a record dividend of Rs 69.53 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2024-25.

The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has further reinforced its financial performance by paying a high dividend.

The financial year 2024-25 witnessed comprehensive growth across both HLL's manufacturing and service portfolios.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs. 4,500 crore, reflecting a 20% growth over the previous year. The company's net worth rose significantly to Rs. 1,100 crore as on March 31, 2025, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On a consolidated basis, including its subsidiaries -- HITES, GAPL, and Lifespring Hospitals -- the HLL Group recorded a total revenue of Rs. 4,900 crore, marking a 19% growth over the previous fiscal.

Established on March 1, 1966, HLL Lifecare Limited has evolved from addressing India's population control challenges to becoming a multi-product, multi-service healthcare enterprise playing a pivotal role in the nation's health sector transformation.

"Through initiatives such as AMRIT Pharmacies, the company continues to make essential medicines and surgical products affordable, thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients across the country," the health ministry added, as per the ministry statement.

The dividend cheque was presented to J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, by Dr. Anitha Thampi, Chairperson, HLL, in the presence of Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, among others.

Minister J.P. Nadda asserted that HLL is a reliable name in the field of Medical Services and is committed towards the national vision of accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all.

Commending HLL's performance, Minister J.P. Nadda stated that HLL, along with its subsidiaries and Amrit pharmacies, have emerged as a key player in transforming the health sector.

He highlighted that over the last 10 years, more than 6.7 crore people have benefited from the affordable medicines offered by the Amrit Pharmacies, thereby saving more than Rs. 8000 Crores in out-of-pocket expenditure. (ANI)

