JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MINISO celebrates its 10th anniversary in Indonesia, the brand is entering a new chapter of growth with the launch of Southeast Asia's first SUPER MINISO. Opened on October 24 at Pondok Indah Mall 5 (PIM5) in Jakarta, the new store marks another milestone in MINISO's decade-long journey in the market, reflecting its evolution from everyday lifestyle retail to a broader IP ecosystem and more immersive store experiences.

Designed for urban consumers who value quality, trends and fun, SUPER MINISO is positioned as a landmark lifestyle destination that brings together a thoughtfully curated and balanced blend of IP collectibles and lifestyle products. Through larger-format stores, themed displays and experience-led spaces, the concept moves beyond conventional product-led retail to create a destination for shopping, discovery and social interaction.

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Since SUPER MINISO's debut in China at the end of 2025, this important "theme-park style" store format has rapidly expanded across key Chinese cities and begun its international rollout. Following its first overseas opening in Canada on October 10, the Jakarta store marks the format's next stop internationally and its first entry into Southeast Asia.

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Located at PIM5 in the heart of Pondok Indah, one of South Jakarta's key commercial districts, the new SUPER MINISO spans approximately 990 square meters in a standalone, single-floor format.

The store introduces a strong lineup of popular IP collections to local consumers. Highlights include the Indonesian debut of the Disney × Formula 1® collection and MINISO Hello Kitty and Friends x The Powerpuff Girls collection, alongside a range of collections featuring MINISO's proprietary IP YOYO, including YOYO Baby Angel and YOYO Dreamy Wishes Icon Box. Together, the assortment reflects the brand's dual focus on globally recognized collaborations and the continued development of its proprietary IP portfolio.

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An upgraded rest area also provides a more comfortable space for families and accompanying shoppers, further enhancing the overall in-store experience.

Ten Years of Growing with Indonesian Consumers

MINISO's decade-long journey in Indonesia has been marked by a series of store and IP milestones. These include the first Sanrio-themed flagship in 2023, a 3,000-square-meter Jakarta flagship in 2024, and Indonesia's first MINISO FRIENDS and a major exhibition of proprietary IP YOYO in 2026. Together, these milestones bring MINISO's "Super IP + Super Store" strategy to life through richer IP offerings and more immersive retail experiences.

Today, MINISO operates over 300 stores across Indonesia and serves more than 10 million members, reflecting its strong local presence and established consumer base.

MINISO has also grown alongside its consumers. Long-time customer Meixia has seen the brand become part of her family's everyday life, from personal essentials to school supplies, toys and gifts, with its proprietary character PenPen becoming part of their shared memories.

For Jakarta-based collector Mei, who first visited MINISO in 2018, the brand has evolved into a "safe haven" for discovering and collecting IP merchandise, from Sanrio and Disney to Chiikawa, Nommi and YOYO. Her wish for MINISO's next decade is simple: "Please don't stop releasing cute IPs!"

Together, these stories reflect MINISO's "Life is for Fun" philosophy, showing how the brand brings joy to everyday life through shared family moments and the discovery of personal interests.

Celebrating 10 Years of Fun

Alongside the store opening, MINISO is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Indonesia under the theme "MINISO LIGHTS UP INDONESIA - Celebrating 10 Years of Fun." Centered on MINISO's proprietary IP YOYO, the "Light Up Your Wish" program brings together memories from the past decade and wishes for the future. Running from October 24 to November 15 at MINISO flagship stores, the initiative invites consumers to collect limited edition YOYO wish badges while unlocking surprises.

After ten years of growing alongside Indonesian consumers, MINISO has built a strong foundation in the market. The opening of Southeast Asia's first SUPER MINISO connects the brand's established lifestyle offering with consumers' growing appetite for IP discovery, collecting and shared experiences.

Through continued investment in both licensed and proprietary IPs, alongside the introduction of its "trendy and fun lifestyle" store concept, MINISO is building on a decade of local growth while advancing its ambition to become the world's leading IP operation platform.

About MINISO

Founded in 2013, MINISO is committed to becoming the world's leading IP operation platform. Through its dual-engine model driven by top licensed IPs and proprietary IPs, MINISO has built a worldwide IP ecosystem, offering immersive consumption experiences powered by value-for-money and aesthetic products featuring IP designs. Guided by its "Life is for Fun" philosophy, MINISO delivers engaging experiences and emotional value for consumers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.miniso.com/.

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