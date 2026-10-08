Landmark milestone underscores MINISO's strength as a global IP platform, driving lifestyle innovation through original character incubation.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand MINISO announced a major milestone for its proprietary artist IP, YOYO. As of October 1, 2026, YOYO generated over RMB 1 billion (approx. USD 140 million) in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) within the first three quarters of the year—injecting powerful momentum into MINISO's strategy to scale original intellectual property worldwide.

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First introduced in June 2025, YOYO has expanded into 53 countries and regions. Demonstrating exceptional growth momentum, the IP generated more than RMB 200 million in GMV in August 2026 alone, highlighting the booming global demand for YOYO merchandise.

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YOYO's global presence extended far beyond store shelves, making its mark on the Paris Fashion Week scene with a custom porcelain-inspired gown that elegantly blended traditional Jingdezhen ceramic artistry with contemporary design. Across major international markets, from immersive pop-ups at New York's Grand Central Terminal to high-visibility urban activations, YOYO continues to directly engage consumers on prominent cultural stages.

While conventional character IP commercialization often requires years of content incubation to achieve scale, YOYO reached market prominence in record time. This momentum stems from YOYO's minimalist, highly recognizable visual identity, which sparked widespread organic user-generated content globally, as well as MINISO's core strengths in full-category development, omnichannel global distribution, and end-to-end supply chain integration.

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The sustained popularity of YOYO signals a mature phase for MINISO's proprietary IP strategy, establishing a proven, end-to-end pathway for IP incubation, global retail execution, and cultural resonance.

"YOYO's remarkable trajectory validates MINISO's strategic vision and capabilities as a leading global IP operating platform," said Jack Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO. "We will continue to empower more original artist IPs to achieve global scale, fostering vibrant cross-cultural connections and bringing joyful, accessible design to consumers worldwide."

About MINISO

MINISO is a world-leading IP-driven retailer and operation platform offering immersive consumption experiences powered by value-for-money and aesthetic products featuring IP designs. Founded in 2013, the Company has built a worldwide IP ecosystem through its top licensed IPs and proprietary IPs dual-engine model. Guided by its "Life is for Fun" philosophy, it delivers engaging experiences and emotional value to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.miniso.com/.

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