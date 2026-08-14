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Home / Business / Minister Krishna Pal Malik Honours Martyrs' Families; Praises Aspire Group's Tribute in Hapur'

Minister Krishna Pal Malik Honours Martyrs' Families; Praises Aspire Group's Tribute in Hapur'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: Aspire Group, Hapur, organised a tribute and felicitation ceremony in memory of the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Shri Krishna Pal Malik attended the programme as the Chief Guest. BJP Hapur District President Smt. Kavita Madhre and District Panchayat President Smt. Rekha Nagar were also present as special guests.

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The ceremony began with floral tributes to the martyrs, followed by the felicitation of their family members with mementoes. The gathering paid homage not only to the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers but also to the resilience and strength shown by their families.

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Addressing the gathering, Minister of State Shri Krishna Pal Malik said that the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the country's borders would always remain a source of inspiration for the nation. He said society must continue to treat the families of martyrs with respect and sensitivity. Praising Aspire Group's initiative, he said such programmes help strengthen the spirit of patriotism and national service among the younger generation.

Several families of martyrs from Hapur and nearby areas were honoured during the programme. These included the families of Sepoy Amar Pal Singh--Udaipur, Sepoy Abhay Singh--Kastla, Naik Harvinder Singh--Lodhipur Sobhan, Sepoy Balram Singh--Aurangabad, Sepoy Baljeet Singh--Agapur Sarai, Sepoy Sumit Patel--Mubarikpur, Sepoy Rumal Singh--Chatnaura, Major Virendra Kumar--Nizampur, Sepoy Layak Ram--Lodhipur Sobhan, Havildar Mangat Singh--Duhri, Sepoy Raj Singh--Fauji Colony, Babugarh, Shri Brijpal Singh--Sapanawat, Havildar Sushil Kumar--Bhadangpur, Sepoy Ganga Das--Bhimyari, and Sowar Rikhil Baliyan--Bhatel, among others.

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Aspire Group Directors Shri Manish and Shri Ravish welcomed the Chief Guest, dignitaries and families of the martyrs. They said that martyrs are the pride and heritage of the entire nation and that honouring their families is a collective responsibility of society. They added that the objective of the programme was to keep the memory of the martyrs alive and inspire the younger generation through their courage and sacrifice.

As part of the event, a tree plantation activity was also organised to promote environmental conservation. The programme concluded with a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs. A large number of prominent citizens, social workers and local residents attended the ceremony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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