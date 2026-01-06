Minister Pralhad Joshi leads from the front, drives Hydrogen-powered car

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Leading from the front in India's ambitious clean energy-based automobile future, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, drove a hydrogen-powered car.

In a post on X, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video of himself and Minister Joshi taking a short drive in a new hydrogen-powered car. Minister Joshi could be seen driving the vehicle, with Minister Gadkari on the front passenger seat.

"Congratulations to Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji on adopting a Hydrogen Car. I had the pleasure of joining him for a short drive in this remarkable vehicle, which truly reflects the future of clean mobility. Hydrogen will play a crucial role in India's energy transition, and I encourage citizens to embrace such green innovations as we move towards a net-zero future," Nitin Gadkari posted on X.

Minister Gadkari, himself a strong advocate of clean, efficient energy, owns a hydrogen-powered car. In March 2022, he reportedly drove a hydrogen-powered car into Parliament for the first time.

Earlier that month, the Union Minister had launched the world's most advanced technology-developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai.

India is promoting clean energy and environmental protection by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby making India 'Energy Self-reliant' by 2047.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), powered by Hydrogen, is one of the best zero-emission solutions. It is entirely environment friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water. Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.

National Institute for Solar Energy (NISE) is currently undertaking a comprehensive real-world evaluation of Toyota's 'Mirai' in Indian conditions.

Under an MoU signed in December 2025, NISE and Toyota Kirloskar Motor will conduct an extensive assessment of the FCEV Mirai in India's diverse road conditions, including heat, dust, traffic congestion and varied terrain. The Minister said the testing for next 2 years, will generate critical insights to scale up hydrogen mobility nationwide while building awareness, confidence and technical capability among industry, academia and policymakers. (ANI)

