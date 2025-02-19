Ministries soon to chart export promotion paths

An inter-ministerial consultation will be held soon to finalise schemes for exporters under the export promotion mission, announced in the Budget for 2025-26, a senior official said on Monday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that after the preparation of the scheme details, the ministry will seek the approval of the Cabinet.

The commerce, MSME and finance ministries are working on these schemes.

“We are in the process of doing an inter-ministerial consultation, following which, we will prepare the details of the scheme,” he said.

The government on February 1 announced the setting up of an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore to promote the country’s outbound shipments.

FM Sitharaman said the government would facilitate exporters to get easy access to credit.