DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Ministries soon to chart export promotion paths

Ministries soon to chart export promotion paths

An inter-ministerial consultation will be held soon to finalise schemes for exporters under the export promotion mission, announced in the Budget for 2025-26, a senior official said on Monday. Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An inter-ministerial consultation will be held soon to finalise schemes for exporters under the export promotion mission, announced in the Budget for 2025-26, a senior official said on Monday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that after the preparation of the scheme details, the ministry will seek the approval of the Cabinet.

The commerce, MSME and finance ministries are working on these schemes.

Advertisement

“We are in the process of doing an inter-ministerial consultation, following which, we will prepare the details of the scheme,” he said.

The government on February 1 announced the setting up of an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore to promote the country’s outbound shipments.

Advertisement

FM Sitharaman said the government would facilitate exporters to get easy access to credit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper