Ministry of Coal allows insurance surety bonds for block allottees

The Centre has amended the Coal Blocks Allocation Rules, 2017, allowing successful coal block allottees to furnish insurance surety bonds as an alternative to performance bank guarantees, in a move aimed at providing greater flexibility in meeting performance security requirements under the coal block allocation framework.

Advertisement

The amendment, notified by the Ministry of Coal through G.S.R. 508(E) under the Coal Blocks Allocation (Amendment) Rules, 2026, has been issued under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The revised rules came into force upon their publication in the Official Gazette on June 22, 2026.

Advertisement

Under the amended rules, the term “performance bank guarantee” appearing in Rule 8 of the Coal Blocks Allocation Rules, 2017, has been replaced with “performance bank guarantee or insurance surety bond” wherever it occurs. This enables successful allottees to provide either instrument as performance security.

Advertisement

The notification also inserts a new sub-rule (9A), allowing successful allottees that furnished a performance bank guarantee before the commencement of the amended rules to replace the existing guarantee with an insurance surety bond, should they choose to do so.

Performance bank guarantees are furnished by coal block allottees to secure compliance with the terms and conditions of allocation, including the timely development of allocated mines. By recognising insurance surety bonds as an alternative, the amended rules provide companies with an additional option for meeting these obligations.

Advertisement

Industry observers said the amendment could reduce reliance on conventional bank guarantees, which typically require companies to block substantial banking limits or provide collateral, while insurance surety bonds offer an alternative performance security instrument issued by insurance companies. The change is also in line with the government’s broader efforts to promote the use of insurance surety bonds in infrastructure and mining projects.

The Coal Blocks Allocation Rules, 2017, were originally notified on July 13, 2017, and have since been amended in 2020, 2023 and now in 2026.