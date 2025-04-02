DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Ministry of Coal logs record production, dispatch in captive and commercial Mines in FY25

Ministry of Coal logs record production, dispatch in captive and commercial Mines in FY25

According to a statement from the ministry, total coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 29.79 per cent growth over the previous year's 147.11 MT.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:42 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has set a new record in captive and commercial coal production and dispatch for the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

According to a statement from the ministry, total coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 29.79 per cent growth over the previous year's 147.11 MT.

Coal dispatches also witnessed an extraordinary rise, reaching 190.42 MT, a 33.36 per cent increase from the 142.79 MT recorded in the financial year 2023-24.

Advertisement

"These outstanding numbers reflect the sector's resilience, efficiency, and crucial role in securing India's energy needs, driving industries such as power, steel, and cement," the ministry said in the statement.

Both captive and commercial mines have contributed significantly to this success.

Advertisement

Captive mines achieved 24.72 per cent growth in production and 27.76 per cent in dispatch from the previous year, ensuring a steady supply to core industries.

Commercial mines led the momentum with a phenomenal 67.32 per cent surge in production and a staggering 76.71 per cent rise in dispatch from the previous year--a testament to India's coal sector expansion and efficiency.

"These record-breaking achievements directly reflect India's strategic push for energy self-reliance, strengthening the country's position as a global economic powerhouse."

The Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a sustainable, efficient, and future-ready coal ecosystem that not only meets the nation's growing energy demands but also aligns with India's green development goals.

This milestone marks a crucial step toward realising the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which will ensure a resilient, energy-secure, and economically thriving India.

"With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, the coal sector continues to power industrial growth, enhance economic progress, and shape a greener future for generations to come," the ministry added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper