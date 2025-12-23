DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Ministry of Coal opens bids for 14th commercial coal auction round, 49 bids received

Ministry of Coal opens bids for 14th commercial coal auction round, 49 bids received

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday opened the bids for the 14th round of Commercial Coal Blocks' Auction, witnessing encouraging participation from industry stakeholders.

Advertisement

Bids were received for 24 coal blocks out of the 41 blocks offered in this round, reflecting sustained industry interest in India's commercial coal mining framework, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Out of the 41 coal blocks offered in this round, bids were received for 24 blocks, with a total of 49 bids submitted. The bidding process was conducted through a transparent hybrid mechanism, wherein online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of bidders. This was followed by the opening of sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents, also in the presence of bidders. The entire process was displayed live on screen to ensure complete transparency.

Advertisement

A total of 11 companies participated in the auction, including five new entrants bidding for the first time under the commercial coal mining regime. The entry of new players highlights growing industry confidence in the policy framework and the expanding opportunities within India's coal sector.

The Ministry of Coal stated that the bids will now be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee. Bidders who are found technically qualified will be shortlisted for participation in the subsequent electronic auction, which will be conducted on the MSTC portal.

Advertisement

The sustained response to commercial coal block auctions underscores the pivotal role of the coal sector in supporting industrial growth, strengthening energy security, and contributing to India's broader economic momentum as the country progresses towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts