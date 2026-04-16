Ministry of coal to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17, alongside a stakeholder consultation in Mumbai, as part of efforts to boost domestic coal production and strengthen energy security.

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The consultation, themed "Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security," will bring together key stakeholders from across the sector. Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt will attend the event as the chief guest, according to an official statement.

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The upcoming auction round will offer a fresh set of fully and partially explored coal blocks, aimed at attracting a wide range of participants, including established mining companies, new entrants, and technology-driven firms.

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The ministry said the move is in line with the government's push to enhance domestic coal availability, reduce import dependence, and promote ease of doing business in the sector.

Commercial coal mining, introduced in 2020, has been a key reform measure to open up the sector to private players. Since then, the auction-based regime has focused on improving transparency, increasing competition, and creating a level playing field for bidders.

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According to the ministry, the initiative has contributed to higher coal production and ensured a more stable supply of the fuel to core industries such as power, steal, and cement.

The 15th round is expected to further energise the sector by encouraging investments and supporting employment generation, while also strengthening India's broader energy ecosystem. The government has been emphasising self-reliance in energy as part of its broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision. The statement said expanding domestic coal output remains critical to meeting the country's rising energy demand.

The ministry added that the commercial coal mine auction framework has played a transformative role in the sector by enhancing efficiency and boosting investor confidence.

With the new round, the government aims to build on previous successes and further reinforce long-term growth and resilience in the coal sector, while ensuring reliable and affordable energy supply for the country. (ANI)

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