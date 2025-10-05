DT
Home / Business / Ministry of Commerce nominates Dr Prem Garg as member of Non-Basmati Rice Development Fund

ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): In a significant development for India's agri-export sector, Dr Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, has been nominated as a member of the Non-Basmati Rice Development Fund, a committee constituted under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The nomination marks a crucial step in strengthening the government's collaborative approach toward enhancing India's non-basmati rice exports and promoting the country's global agricultural footprint.

The inclusion of Garg, one of the most respected voices in India's rice industry, is seen as a move to ensure that the concerns and aspirations of exporters and stakeholders are effectively represented at the policy-making level.

According to IREF, the Non-Basmati Rice Development Fund will focus on the efficient utilisation of government resources for the promotion of non-basmati rice exports, provide strategic policy recommendations to enhance India's global competitiveness, and foster greater synergy among the government, APEDA, and industry stakeholders.

Welcoming the nomination, an IREF spokesperson said that Garg's representation "ensures that the collective voice of the rice fraternity will now resonate more strongly within the corridors of policy formulation."

Garg, known for his extensive experience in agri-trade and export development, has been instrumental in advocating for sustainable export practices and market diversification in the rice sector. Under his leadership, the Shri Lal Mahal Group has emerged as one of India's leading rice exporters with a significant international presence.

Industry experts believe this appointment comes at a time when India's rice exports, particularly non-basmati varieties, are witnessing heightened scrutiny amid changing global trade dynamics and policy shifts. Garg's inclusion is expected to bring a balanced perspective combining both business acumen and policy insight.

The establishment of the Non-Basmati Rice Development Fund reflects the government's renewed commitment to promoting Indian rice globally, ensuring that Indian farmers, millers, and exporters continue to benefit from a sustainable and well-regulated export ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

