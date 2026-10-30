Ministry of Corporate Affairs clarifies role in NCLT appointments amid SC concerns

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Friday said that it solely holds an administrative position in the appointment process of judicial and technical members of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in light of issues highlighted by the Supreme Court regarding the tribunal’s independence and operations.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned it manages the administrative details of the appointment procedure for the 63 judicial and technical members of the NCLT. The tribunal autonomously handles the appointment and management of its personnel and staff, such as Deputy Registrars, Court Officers, Stenographers, Office Assistants, and Multi-Tasking Staff.

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The ministry stated that the government assigned these duties to the NCLT via a notification on October 14, 2019, to ensure its efficient and autonomous operation.

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The clarification follows a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant voiced concerns regarding what he termed interference by the corporate affairs ministry in the tribunal’s management. During a hearing on October 29, the CJI stated that the institution had been ‘totally taken over’ by the ministry.

A panel including the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that such intervention was impacting the tribunal’s independence.

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The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case regarding the appointments of judicial and technical members, staffing shortages, and insufficient infrastructure at NCLT benches nationwide.

The court instructed the heads of the NCLT and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to provide detailed proposals in four weeks outlining their needs for infrastructure, facilities, and personnel.

The proposals should incorporate specifications for land and structures, as well as sufficient staff. The bench also requested the NCLT to investigate the necessity of having an officer of Deputy Registrar or Joint Registrar rank at each bench to guarantee proper upkeep of judicial records.

The court urged the Attorney General to convey to the Union government the importance of delivering basic facilities to the tribunals as soon as possible.

Attorney General R Venkataramani suggested a collaborative meeting with tribunal officials and the Bar to determine infrastructure and operational priorities. The court requested the Centre to engage in talks with the relevant stakeholders.