Ministry of Health Launches Five-Month BN on the Move Championship 2025 to Promote National Wellness

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2,000 residents across all age groups converged at BIBD Connects, Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, Bandar Seri Begawan, on 28 September 2025 as the Ministry of Health officially launched a five-month nationwide health campaign aimed at combating sedentary lifestyles and promoting preventive healthcare across the nation.

The BN on the Move Championship 2025 will run through February 2026 with monthly challenges and lucky draws designed to sustain participation among the 400,000 Bruneians already using the BruHealth application.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Md Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, attended as Guest of Honor and joined other VIPs and participants in the morning walkathon, demonstrating leadership commitment to the national wellness initiative.

Building on 2023's BN on the Move programme which engaged 92,342 users, this year's championship introduces monthly lucky draws, contributed by 49 corporate sponsors led by Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) as Main Sponsor. Participants earn lucky draw entries by completing daily step goals and weekly health challenges through the BruHealth app. Each completed monthly challenge provides entries into that month's draw, with additional entries for team-based achievements.

This morning's launch featured three simultaneous activity zones, with participants split between a 2.5-kilometer walkathon route, an Aerobics session, and high-energy exercise classes. The event also provided free health screenings including cardiovascular disease screening, and the debut of the BN on the Move's mascot, Oyen and his friends – Abu, Petir and Rimba.

The campaign connects with recent Ministry initiatives including the National Health Screening Programme (NHSP), reinforcing the government's preventive healthcare strategy under Brunei Vision 2035.

EVYD Technology Sdn Bhd, the technology partner behind BruHealth, is coordinating the campaign integration. "This championship transforms the success of our 2022 BN on the Move pilot programme and 1 Billion Steps Together, which saw 12,000 registrations within 3 days, into a nationwide movement," said Abby Tan, General Manager of EVYD Technology.

At EVYD Technology, partnering with the Ministry of Health of Brunei on the BN on the Move National Fitness Challenge is not only about driving participation — it embodies our vision of "innovation for better lives." As more Bruneians use BruHealth to manage their health and engage in physical activity, the initiative demonstrates how technology can be transformed into a force for inclusive well-being — bringing the warmth of a trusted "health partner" to communities in Brunei, the region, and beyond.

Corporate partners contributing to the campaign include Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, Kristal Media Sdn Bhd, Imagine Sdn Bhd, Superwater Marketing Sdn Bhd, AIA Singapore Pte Ltd, Concepts Computer, RTCT Diagnostics and Vitaliv Health and Wellness Clinic, providing prizes ranging from fitness equipment and vouchers to wellness experiences.

Citizens can participate by downloading the free BruHealth app and registering for BN on the Move Championship.

