DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Ministry of Minority Affairs integrates AI to strengthen governance, service delivery

Ministry of Minority Affairs integrates AI to strengthen governance, service delivery

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Minority Affairs is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies for strengthening digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery, including in areas relating to Haj services such as the Haj Suvidha App, the Parliament was told today.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry, digital systems are being deployed to enhance transparency, implementation, and monitoring of various welfare schemes. The adoption of emerging technologies is being carried out in collaboration with sovereign artificial intelligence companies under the framework of the national IndiaAI Mission.

Advertisement

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that the Ministry is also exploring the use of emerging technologies in collaboration with sovereign AI companies, under the broader framework of IndiaAI Mission, wherever considered appropriate, for strengthening digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery, such as AI-enabled multilingual chatbots, virtual assistance, and intelligent digital interfaces, including in areas relating to Haj services such as Haj Suvidha App and other Ministry initiatives.

Advertisement

The implementation of these technology-driven initiatives adheres strictly to statutory requirements and regulatory standards set by the government.

Any use of such technologies is undertaken in accordance with the applicable policy framework of the Government of India and the relevant legal and regulatory provisions, the Ministry said.

Advertisement

The Government has approved the IndiaAI Mission with the objective of establishing a robust, inclusive and responsible AI ecosystem in the country. The Mission comprises seven key pillars, namely, IndiaAI Compute, Foundation Models, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Future Skills, AIKosh (IndiaAI Datasets Platform), Safe & Trusted AI, and IndiaAI Startup Financing, to promote indigenous AI capabilities, innovation, responsible AI and socio-economic transformation across sectors.

Operational deployment aligns with established national guidelines. "The India AI Governance Guidelines, released on 5 November 2025, provide a comprehensive framework for safe, responsible and inclusive development of AI, based on the principles of Trust, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness and Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience and Sustainability," the written submission noted.

Appropriate safeguards relating to privacy, confidentiality, data protection, information security, access control and responsible use of AI form an integral part of any such technology-enabled solution. Processing of personal data, wherever involved, is governed by the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and other applicable legal provisions, including implementation of reasonable security safeguards, grievance redressal mechanisms and other statutory requirements, as applicable.

Addressing administrative record-keeping, the Ministry stated that digital initiatives operate within broader administrative frameworks.

The Ministry's digital initiatives are implemented as part of the overall administration and monitoring of its schemes and programmes. Accordingly, information with specific reference to AI Vision Centres for Minorities, including applications, approvals, fund allocation, beneficiaries and outcome assessment, is not maintained separately. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts