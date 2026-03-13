VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: In a significant step towards strengthening overseas workforce mobility and preparing Indian talent for global opportunities, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GATI (Global Access to Talent from India) Foundation to strengthen coordination across India's global skills mobility ecosystem and expand structured overseas employment pathways for Indian workers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior government officials, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee , Secretary- Ministry of skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI and Shri. Niranjan Kumar Sudhansu, Additional Secretary- Ministry of skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI to strengthen India's global workforce pathways and building stronger institutional coordination.

This partnership marks an important milestone for the GATI Foundation, representing its first Central government partnership. It is designed to strengthen engagement between the Union and State Governments and support a more coordinated approach to international workforce mobility. A key objective of the partnership is to improve alignment between national skilling priorities and state-level implementation, ensuring that overseas employment initiatives are supported through stronger institutional collaboration.

Commenting on the partnership, Arnab Bhattacharya, CEO, GATI Foundation, said: "This MoU represents an important step toward building a more unified national approach to global skills mobility. By working closely with MSDE, the aim is to strengthen coordination between the Centre and States and create a more cohesive framework that aligns skilling efforts, messaging, and implementation across India's workforce ecosystem. Together, the hope is to accelerate India's journey toward becoming the global skills capital of the world by 2047."

Through this partnership, MSDE and the GATI Foundation will work to support institutional mechanisms while facilitating research, ecosystem dialogue, and strategic inputs that strengthen India's global skills mobility architecture. This will also enable a more unified national approach to workforce mobility, encouraging closer coordination between the Centre and States, strengthening policy alignment, and enabling stakeholders across the ecosystem to work towards shared goals.

By fostering a more cohesive and structured framework, the collaboration seeks to strengthen India's ability to respond to global workforce demand while creating more accessible and well-supported pathways for skilled Indian workers seeking opportunities abroad.

The timing of this initiative is fortuitous. Just last week, a high-level industry meeting brought together key players across recruitment agencies, global staffing firms, skilling and language providers, mobility-tech platforms, immigration specialists, and sector experts to explore a new industry-led effort aimed at strengthening coordination and setting standards within India's global skills mobility ecosystem. This development builds on the momentum generated by recent collaborative efforts, signaling the beginning of a more unified and strategic approach to advancing India's presence in the global workforce.

GATI Foundation is a non-profit organisation working to strengthen India's global skills mobility ecosystem by enabling structured and ethical overseas employment pathways for Indian workers. The Foundation partners with governments, industry, and international stakeholders to connect skilling with global labour market opportunities.

