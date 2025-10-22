DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Ministry of Steel calls stakeholders meeting to discuss issues related to imports

Ministry of Steel calls stakeholders meeting to discuss issues related to imports

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251022131846
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Steel has called for an 'Open House' to discuss issues related to the import of steel, slated for October 27, 2025. The discussion with various stakeholders will he held at Udyog Bhavan, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

During the Open House, companies and associations will have the opportunity to present their issues related to the import of steel.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India, in its monthly bulletin, penned an article highlighting the impact of the dumping of steel in India.

Advertisement

Authors Anirban Sanyal and Sanjay Singh noted that India's steel sector faced significant headwinds due to cheap imports and dumping from major global steel producers during 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Against the backdrop, their paper analysed the impact of cheap imports on India's domestic production and consumption of steel at the aggregate level. The price sensitivity of steel imports was also evaluated.

Advertisement

Steel imports into India have seen a surge largely driven by the lower import price of steel, and it has impacted the domestic production of steel adversely, the RBI bulletin has asserted.

"Lower price point from imports led to a substitution of domestically produced steel to meet the elevated steel demand," the highlights of the article 'Steel Under Siege: Understanding the Impact of Dumping on India' read.

The dumping of cheap steel from global producers may pose a risk to the domestic steel production, it noted, suggesting that it can be mitigated through suitable policy measures.

The article in the RBI bulletin noted that the recent initiative to impose the safeguard duty provided insulation against import dumping.

Earlier this year, India imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on the import of certain non-alloy and alloy steel flat products, in what the government considered a measure that is a timely and necessary step to protect domestic steel manufacturers from the adverse impact of import surges and to ensure fair competition in the market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts