Ministry of Steel Invites Media Partners for Bharat Steel 2026

New Delhi [India], January 3: Bharat Steel, an international conference-cum-exhibition, being organised by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is scheduled to be held from 16-17 April 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Envisioned as a premier global platform, Bharat Steel will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers, investors, and international stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the steel sector in India and globally.

The conference aims to showcase India's steel vision, policy direction, and investment potential, while facilitating meaningful engagement between the Government of India and the global steel ecosystem. High-level participation is expected from senior leadership of the Government of India, key Ministries, State Governments, CEOs of leading Indian and international steel and mining companies, global technology players, financial institutions, trade bodies, and international delegations. Bharat Steel is expected to witness important policy deliberations, industry announcements, business collaborations, and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on sustainability, innovation, and long-term growth of the steel industry.

Given the scale, significance, and international participation of the event, Bharat Steel is expected to generate wide national and global interest. In this context, the Ministry of Steel proposes to partner with leading media organisations to ensure comprehensive, impactful, and multi-platform coverage of the event.

The Ministry of Steel invites Media Partners across categories - Digital Media Partners, Print Media Partners (Magazines & Newspapers), and Electronic/TV Media Partners, to associate with Bharat Steel 2026. Media partners will play a crucial role in amplifying key messages, policy initiatives, and industry perspectives emerging from the conference.

The tentative scope of collaboration includes web and digital promotion through dedicated banners and social media posting, publication of advertisements and editorial coverage in print media, and broadcast of promotional content, interviews, discussions, and event highlights through electronic and television platforms. Coverage is envisaged across the pre-event, event, and post-event phases to ensure sustained visibility and engagement.

Media organisations partnering with Bharat Steel will receive opportunities for enhanced visibility, access to government and industry leaders, exclusive content, interviews, press briefings, and on-ground coverage during the conference. The partnership will also enable media houses to engage closely with one of the most important government-led platforms in the steel sector.

Interested media organisations are requested to express their interest by sharing their organisational profile at the following email addresses:

- bharat-steel@gov.in

- corpcom@nmdc.co.in

- siddharthgautam@tantraa.net

