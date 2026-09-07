Minnie P Arora Scripted History as First-Ever Vice Mrs Interglobal: Redefining Pageantry Through Emotional Intelligence and Purpose

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: In a historic triumph that has resonated across the global beauty and leadership circuit, India’s Minnie P Arora has etched her name in pageantry lore by being crowned the first-ever Vice Mrs Interglobal. Competing against delegate representatives from more than 30 nations, Arora’s victory marks a watershed moment for Indian representation on the international stage, demonstrating that modern pageantry transcends conventional beauty standards to celebrate substance, inner grit, and transformative leadership.

Advertisement

Her journey to global acclaim gathered decisive momentum when she was crowned Mrs South Asia under the banner of LCV Pageants, a premier platform steered by Little Crew Visions (LCV). Founded by creative visionaries Kulbhushan Sarin and Ilaa Jain, Little Crew Visions has emerged as an influential launchpad in talent management, documentary filmmaking, and international pageant representation. Sarin and Jain identified Arora’s distinct caliber early on, aligning with her driving purpose: using visibility to fuel scalable humanitarian impact.

Advertisement

A Global Stage and a Historic Verdict

The inaugural edition of the Mrs Interglobal pageant convened an elite cohort of accomplished women from across five continents. Over intensive days of high-stakes evaluations encompassing national costume presentations, personal interviews, fitness rounds, and societal vision pitches delegates were tested on poise, intellect, and global awareness.

Advertisement

Minnie P Arora stood out with quiet authority. Her articulate advocacy and regal stage presence caught the immediate attention of the international jury. By the time the final coronation commenced, Arora had outpaced delegates from 30 competing countries, securing the landmark Vice Mrs Interglobal title. Her podium finish represents not only an individual accolade, but an enduring statement of India's presence within the contemporary global arena.

Redefining Limits in the Talent Round

Among the most compelling highlights of the international competition was Arora’s performance during the talent segment—an arena that often proves daunting for non-performers. Despite having never trained or danced professionally in her life, Arora chose dance as her performance medium.

Through rigorous discipline, focus, and intensive rehearsals leading up to the pageant, she delivered a high-energy routine characterized by technical rhythm, expressive storytelling, and complete stage command. The performance achieved an unprecedented outcome: the international jury awarded her full marks, turning an acknowledged vulnerability into one of the competition’s most decisive breakthroughs.

The moment captured her core philosophy: limitations exist only until disciplined action challenges them.

The Catalyst: Emotional Intelligence as a Transformational Tool

Beyond the lights and crowns, Minnie P Arora is widely recognized as a dedicated Emotional Intelligence (EQ) Coach. She has devoted years to working with women from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, helping them navigate self-doubt, overcome limiting social conditioning, and reclaim personal autonomy.

Her decision to enter the pageant arena was deliberate. While her coaching practice was already transforming lives across closed-door workshops and private sessions, she realized that amplifying the message required a much broader, global megaphone. Pageantry, when leveraged with intention, provides an immediate international platform to address societal mindsets.

Her winning message emphasizes emotional mastery:

"Beauty is fleeting, but emotional resilience is timeless. When a woman learns to master her internal emotional landscape, external barriers naturally dissolve. Nothing remains impossible once your conviction outweighs your fear."

Throughout the competition, Arora’s responses consistently reflected this mindset. She demonstrated how self-awareness, emotional resilience, and constructive communication serve as fundamental pillars for modern women seeking leadership roles across governance, business, and community building.

The Visionaries Behind the Platform: Little Crew Visions

The architecture of this international victory was laid by Kulbhushan Sarin and Ilaa Jain, founders of Little Crew Visions. Renowned for their strategic talent curation and storytelling, Sarin and Jain have repositioned pageantry as a credible vehicle for cultural diplomacy and advocacy.

Recognizing Arora’s potential, the LCV leadership crafted a comprehensive preparation roadmap that highlighted her intellectual strengths while sharpening her international stage presence. Sarin and Jain’s mentorship provided the strategic backing required to compete at the highest level, proving that when authentic talent meets visionary guidance, global records are set.

LCV Pageants continues to cultivate international platforms for aspiring leaders, emphasizing talent development, authentic representation, and socially conscious leadership.

A New Precedent for Indian Representation

Minnie P Arora’s coronation as the first-ever Vice Mrs Interglobal establishes a new benchmark for married women and changemakers across South Asia. Her journey proves that pursuing ambitious goals does not stop at marriage, motherhood, or career pivots.

By marrying the grace of a pageant queen with the intellect of an emotional intelligence coach, Arora has shown millions that transformation begins within. As she embarks on her international duties, representing the values of resilience, self-mastery, and inclusive progress, her story stands as a lasting inspiration: when women take command of their inner strength, the entire world takes notice.

Instagram Reel

Instagram Post

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)