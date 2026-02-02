Mint Money unveils its app with Bill Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Bringing its ‘Money Decisions Made Right’ promise to everyday money management, Mint Money brings together trusted financial content, financial products and services, and bill payments in one integrated experience.

New Delhi, 11th Sep, 2026: Mint Money, the fintech app from the Hindustan Times Group, announced the launch of its app with Bill Payments, powered by Bharat Connect, the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) ecosystem operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Advertisement

The launch marks an important expansion of Mint Money’s proposition by bringing together trusted financial content, financial products and services, and bill payments to help Indians make the right money decisions.

Advertisement

With Bill Payments, users can track their bills, receive timely reminders and make payments directly within the Mint Money app. The experience also enables instant settlement, Auto Pay and rewards on bill payments, bringing convenience and better money management together in one place.

Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital, HT Media Group, said, “Access to financial instruments has become easy for the masses - credit, investment and insurance are everywhere. What's missing is guidance on what's actually right for you. That is why we built Mint Money, bringing together Mint’s legacy of trusted financial content with the right financial products and services that help people understand, decide and act. With Bill Payments, we are taking that mission into everyday money management, helping users not just make a payment, but understand what they are paying for, why it matters and then make that payment with greater confidence.” Dr. Noopur Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, said, "At NBBL, our vision is to make digital bill payments accessible, convenient, and secure for every Indian. Bharat Connect continues to strengthen the ecosystem through transparency, interoperability, and accountability. We are pleased to work with partners like Mint Money, whose collaboration helps us extend the reach of digital bill payments and drive greater adoption across the country." Bill Payments builds on a growing suite of financial products & services within Mint Money, with credible financial content at its core. Mint Money’s content and insights help users understand money and personal finance in engaging, accessible formats, while products such as Credit Safe help users assess whether taking a loan is right for them; Credit Score Builder helps users understand and improve their credit profile through a personalised plan; and Money Guru, Mint Money’s personalised AI Coach, helps users get answers to everyday financial questions. Personal loans provide access to credit when needed.

Advertisement

Together, these offerings are designed to take users through the journey from understanding their money to making decisions and acting on them with confidence.

The proposition is further strengthened by the reach of the Hindustan Times Group. With its content ecosystem engaging 1 in 4 Indians and having a strong presence across the Hindi heartland and markets beyond the largest metros, Mint Money has the opportunity to take credible financial guidance and useful financial tools to millions of consumers across India.

Users can access the new Bill Payments feature on the Mint Money app.

Launch Film: https://youtu.be/7S06ajVTRjs About Mint Money Mint Money is a fintech app from the Hindustan Times Group designed to help Indians make the right money decisions. Backed by the Hindustan Times Group’s 100-year legacy and Mint’s trusted financial journalism, Mint Money brings together financial content, credit solutions, payments, rewards and money-management tools in one experience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)