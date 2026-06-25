Mintage World Launches Coffee Table Book on PM Narendra Modi-Era Stamps, Coins, and Currency

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New Delhi [India], June 25: Mintage World, the world's first online museum dedicated to coins, stamps, and banknotes, has launched a unique coffee table book titled Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi. The book offers a distinctive perspective on India's transformational journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by showcasing key national initiatives and milestones through commemorative stamps, coins, and currency notes issued by various government authorities.

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It serves as a visual chronicle of landmark campaigns such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Startup India, Jan Dhan Yojana, International Day of Yoga, Women Empowerment, and Viksit Bharat, among others. These are depicted through stamps, coins & currency notes issued by the Indian Postal & Mint Departments. This Book is curated & published by Mintage World, World's first online museum on vintage and new Coins, Stamps & Notes. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart & other e-commerce websites & bookstores. It is also available on: www.mintageworld.com

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This 200-page compilation documents & presents, in chronological order, the historical importance of the key issues he undertook. Each Coin, Stamp & Currency Note captures the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream & India's historical journey towards development & progress.

The Book is both timely & significant. It offers a detailed record of the various Stamps, Coins & Notes released during the first term of our Hon'ble Prime Minister. This collectible visually & symbolically represents the mission of New India from women-led development, tribal empowerment & India's rising global stature. This Coffee Table Book showcases Shri Modi ji's governance & legacy through stunning visuals & historical insights.

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The stamps issued are in various sizes, shapes & colours & depicts the various individual projects along with their pictorial representations. The coins, minted in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Noida, also showcase his various schemes & are available in both circulation and commemorative series across multiple denominations. The Bank Notes are produced at multiple printing facilities across India, spanning various denominations. The second part of this book, which will cover the Stamps, Coins & Notes issued during his second tenure from 2020 to 2024, is almost ready & is being planned to be launched around his birthday on 17th September, this year.

By chronicling his era through stamps, coins & currency notes, this book has captured a living history of transformation where governance meets culture & policy finds expression through symbols of pride. This book contributes not just to the preservation of collectable knowledge but also to the larger narrative of India's growth journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Affordably priced at Rs 999 /, this book not only functions as a means of transaction, but also as a visual representation of the nation's cultural legacy & the growing influence of Modi ji globally. It is a valuable addition to both hobbyists & historians alike.

This novel idea is of Sushilkumar Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur & CEO of Mintage World. It is his aim to bring such a priceless book to life and to give all Modi ji lovers & followers a beautiful compilation of all the legal & commemorative tenders.

Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Mintage World, said "I am deeply inspired by the remarkable transformation India has undergone under the pioneering guidance of Modi ji. This Book is just my humble yet heartfelt tribute to him. In my own small way, I just wanted to create an awareness of all the beautiful compilations of legal & commemorative tenders that were issued on his various projects. I don't think there is any other Book or periodical that captures Modiji's various drives in this format & so extensively. The idea is to extend this book to all the Modi ji lovers & followers from all over the world as we collectively wish him continued success in his efforts to inspire curiosity, learning & national pride."

Mintage World is the world's first online museum for ancient & modern Coins, Stamps & currency banknotes. It was launched with an objective of reintroducing the joy and fun of collecting coins, banknotes & stamps to the modern world's young and old generation alike. It's an effective platform to educate about ancient, medieval & modern India and the world about their rich historical heritage, tradition & culture.

Earlier, Mintage World has also published 2 Coffee Table Books, To celebrate the 75th Anniversary Year of Indian Independence, they launched "Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins & Stamps". This is the only book in the world which showcases & explains the various Stamps, Coins & Notes issued by 144 countries around the world on Gandhiji starting from 15th August 1948 till date. The other book was "Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes." This unique compilation celebrates the vibrant beauty of parrots while shedding light on the critical conservation challenges these beloved birds face.

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