MIPIM x Indianmedia.biz brings Real Estate Leaders together to unlock Global Capital

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Leading real estate developers, investors, researchers and industry stakeholders came together for an exclusive, closed-door Real Estate Leadership Roundtable, ‘Unlocking Global Funds: The India Capital Surge’, presented by MIPIM and RX France and powered by Indianmedia.biz, held at Sofitel Mumbai BKC on the evening of 25 September.

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The roundtable brought together senior decision-makers to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping India’s next phase of real estate growth, with a focus on global institutional capital, domestic funding, emerging asset classes, sustainability and long-term value creation.

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The discussion highlighted the growing maturity and institutionalisation of India’s real estate market, alongside the need for greater transparency, stronger governance and investment structures aligned with India’s long-term development cycle. Participants also examined the growing role of domestic institutional capital alongside foreign investment, longer investment horizons and more flexible funding structures.

“The returns from Indian real estate remain attractive, but in US dollar terms they are not as compelling as they were earlier because of currency depreciation. This has become an important consideration for foreign institutional investors when evaluating opportunities in India,” said Hanuman Joshi, Group Chief Financial Officer, Casagrand Premier Builder Limited.

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The conversation covered the sector’s key growth areas, including office real estate, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), data centres, logistics and warehousing, residential, retail, mixed-use developments, co-working and co-living.

“India is taking a different path from other global office markets. While markets like the US are still recovering, India continues to add headcount and office capacity at a pace that few other markets globally are matching. The flight to quality is evident, with high-quality, ESG-certified and institutional-grade offices seeing significantly tighter vacancies,” said Rohan Sharma, Senior Director – Research & REIS, JLL.

Premiumisation in residential real estate, institutional-grade assets and the expansion of organised retail beyond major metros were also discussed.

Mid-sized developers and MSMEs formed another important part of the discussion, with participants examining challenges around access to capital, approvals, land consolidation and construction costs, as well as the need for stronger institutional processes and ESG practices.

“Japan is a long-term and strategic partner for India, and we are increasingly seeing Japanese investors move from four- to five-year investment horizons to eight- to ten-year horizons. This shift towards patient, long-term capital can create more opportunities across India’s real estate market,” said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd.

The roundtable also explored Mumbai’s redevelopment opportunity, emerging Tier-2 cities and growth corridors, while considering the impact of affordability, rising costs and regulatory processes across markets.

Sustainability and responsible development emerged as key themes, with discussions covering ESG, water conservation, energy efficiency, net-zero development and resource management. The rapid expansion of data centres also brought the need to balance digital infrastructure growth with power, water and broader sustainability requirements into focus.

“India has very strong fundamentals, driven by a stable political environment and a rapidly progressing, transparent and regulated real estate sector. India is one of the few countries I know where every segment of real estate is pointing upwards — logistics, warehousing, data centres, residential, co-working and co-living,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited.

The discussion further examined India’s global real estate positioning and the need for stronger connections between Indian developers, international investors, cities, financial institutions and global real estate platforms. MIPIM’s role in connecting stakeholders across more than 90 countries was highlighted as an opportunity to build international partnerships and access capital and expertise.

“India is a glorious country, and I believe we as a nation can do a lot globally. We need to work a lot more to ensure that India is properly and effectively represented on the global real estate stage. My message is simple: let’s work together to build an Indian community that represents India well. Our real estate industry needs serious image building, and MIPIM is exactly the platform to do it,” said Indianmedia.biz, part of the IndianTelevision Group | Founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari.

“For an Indian real estate company, MIPIM offers four key opportunities: raising capital, finding global partners, building new business relationships and strengthening your international profile. We’re fully convinced that India should have a much bigger presence at MIPIM and should be on the world stage. One week at MIPIM can equal one year of business. You meet the people you want to meet, understand what is happening globally and take those connections back into your business,” said MIPIM, RX Global key account manager – international Elizabeth De La Mette.

“A veteran of the global stage, Mr. Anil Wanvari is a key long-term partner for RX’s world-leading entertainment trade show. Over the past few years, he has expanded his expertise into new frontiers, partnering with RX France for MIPIM, the ‘Davos of real estate.’ Today, together with Mr. Anil Wanvari and our team at Indianmedia.biz and MIPIM, we are equally passionate about scaling up the Indian real estate economy,” said IndianTelevision Group executive director, Prerna Wanvari.

The roundtable was followed by a cocktail and networking dinner, providing participants an opportunity to continue conversations and build connections in an informal setting.

Participants

The roundtable brought together:

- Ajay Talware, CEO, Octago Advisory Solutions LLP

- Anil NM Wanvari, Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Indianmedia.biz

- CJ Mathews, Vice President – Marketing, ASHAR

- Elizabeth De La Mette, Key Account Manager – International, MIPIM, RX Global

- Jagdish Kadu, Vice President – Projects, DB Realty Ltd.

- Rohan Sharma, Senior Director – Research & REIS, JLL

- Hanuman Joshi, Group Chief Financial Officer, Casagrand Premier Builder Limited

- Madhurima Basu, Senior Director – Research, Capital Markets, JLL

- Mukesh Kumar, CEO Malls & Business Head – New Businesses, K. Raheja Realty

- Rajesh Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Excella Exim Inc.

- Parthh K. Mehta, Founder & CMD, Paradigm Realty

- Parth Parmar, Director, PARÉ

- Prashant Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer, Agami Realty

- Salman Rasheed, Founder & CEO, Dayaar Real Estate

- Sangita Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Blue Planet

- Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited

- Sharan Babani, Director – Design, Development, Sales & Acquisitions, Satguru Builders

- Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd.

The roundtable reinforced the importance of patient capital, stronger governance, sustainable development and deeper collaboration between Indian and global real estate stakeholders to support the sector’s next phase of growth.

About MIPIM

MIPIM brings together the global real estate community, connecting investors, developers, cities, governments and senior decision-makers across more than 90 countries. Its 2026 edition welcomed more than 20,000 delegates, including over 5,000 investors and 80 per cent C-level attendees.

About Indianmedia.biz

Indianmedia.biz is a media and business platform focused on India’s media, entertainment, marketing, real estate and allied industries, facilitating conversations and connections among industry leaders and decision-makers.

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